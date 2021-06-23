Metros sending the most people to Los Angeles

In the flyover states, where we have things like rain, snow, and various kinds of pizza that change depending on where you are within a 300-mile radius, children look up to the stars and dream of going to a magical place where there is no rain or snow and the only pizza you can find has weird stuff like chicken or tomatoes on it. A place where you can and must go surfing in the morning and skiing at night. A place where everyone can be a star, provided you pay for the Walk Of Fame people to give you one. A place called… Los Angeles.