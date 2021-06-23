Metros sending the most people to Los Angeles
Metros sending the most people to Los AngelesStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Los Angeles using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Los Angeles from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 795 (#7 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Bridgeport: 300 (#114 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 495 to Los Angeles
#49. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 809 (#23 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Virginia Beach: 1,106 (#47 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 297 to Virginia Beach
#48. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 809 (#20 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Charlotte: 1,338 (#40 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 529 to Charlotte
#47. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 830 (#6 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City: 876 (#60 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 46 to Oklahoma City
#46. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 837 (#11 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Los Angeles to New Orleans: 733 (#68 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 104 to Los Angeles
#45. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 849 (#15 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Antonio: 2,145 (#26 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,296 to San Antonio
#44. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Vallejo in 2014-2018: 866 (#4 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Vallejo: 1,135 (#46 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 269 to Vallejo
#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 873 (#5 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Albuquerque: 966 (#54 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 93 to Albuquerque
#42. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 882 (#17 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Los Angeles to St. Louis: 1,011 (#51 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 129 to St. Louis
#41. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 888 (#17 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh: 375 (#105 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 513 to Los Angeles
#40. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Columbus in 2014-2018: 891 (#15 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Columbus: 853 (#62 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 38 to Los Angeles
#39. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Visalia in 2014-2018: 938 (#4 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Visalia: 1,445 (#38 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 507 to Visalia
#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Orlando in 2014-2018: 981 (#22 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Orlando: 880 (#59 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 101 to Los Angeles
#37. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 981 (#9 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Colorado Springs: 1,074 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 93 to Colorado Springs
#36. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 1,006 (#4 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Cruz: 1,810 (#28 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 804 to Santa Cruz
#35. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from El Paso in 2014-2018: 1,059 (#6 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Los Angeles to El Paso: 727 (#70 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 332 to Los Angeles
#34. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Hanford in 2014-2018: 1,072 (#2 most common destination from Hanford)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Hanford: 921 (#58 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 151 to Los Angeles
#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Salinas in 2014-2018: 1,082 (#3 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salinas: 1,595 (#34 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 513 to Salinas
#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,165 (#19 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Detroit: 1,173 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 8 to Detroit
#31. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,189 (#9 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Nashville: 1,599 (#33 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 410 to Nashville
#30. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from San Luis Obispo in 2014-2018: 1,205 (#3 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo: 2,929 (#23 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,724 to San Luis Obispo
#29. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Tucson in 2014-2018: 1,210 (#2 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Tucson: 2,116 (#27 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 906 to Tucson
#28. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,414 (#10 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Austin: 3,378 (#20 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,964 to Austin
#27. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,514 (#6 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City: 1,654 (#31 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 140 to Salt Lake City
#26. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,564 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Baltimore: 763 (#66 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 801 to Los Angeles
#25. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 2,074 (#7 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Minneapolis: 1,770 (#29 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 304 to Los Angeles
#24. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,281 (#3 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Urban Honolulu: 2,343 (#25 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 62 to Urban Honolulu
#23. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Portland in 2014-2018: 2,454 (#8 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Portland: 5,212 (#14 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,758 to Portland
#22. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Fresno in 2014-2018: 2,470 (#1 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Fresno: 3,182 (#22 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 712 to Fresno
#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,541 (#18 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Atlanta: 3,192 (#21 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 651 to Atlanta
#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,674 (#14 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Miami: 2,617 (#24 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 57 to Los Angeles
#19. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 2,761 (#1 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Santa Maria: 5,547 (#13 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,786 to Santa Maria
#18. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Denver in 2014-2018: 2,789 (#7 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Denver: 4,119 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,330 to Denver
#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 2,971 (#15 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Philadelphia: 1,638 (#32 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,333 to Los Angeles
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Houston in 2014-2018: 3,030 (#7 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Houston: 5,082 (#15 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,052 to Houston
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Dallas in 2014-2018: 4,341 (#6 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Dallas: 10,264 (#8 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 5,923 to Dallas
#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Boston in 2014-2018: 4,500 (#8 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Boston: 3,467 (#19 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,033 to Los Angeles
#13. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 4,774 (#1 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Bakersfield: 12,232 (#6 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 7,458 to Bakersfield
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Washington in 2014-2018: 4,796 (#7 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Washington: 4,364 (#17 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 432 to Los Angeles
#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 5,037 (#4 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Phoenix: 13,605 (#5 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 8,568 to Phoenix
#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Seattle in 2014-2018: 5,135 (#6 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Seattle: 8,210 (#11 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 3,075 to Seattle
#9. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 5,407 (#2 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Sacramento: 9,508 (#9 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 4,101 to Sacramento
#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from San Jose in 2014-2018: 5,730 (#3 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Jose: 7,180 (#12 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,450 to San Jose
#7. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 5,786 (#1 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Las Vegas: 15,720 (#4 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 9,934 to Las Vegas
#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Chicago in 2014-2018: 6,869 (#4 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Chicago: 4,753 (#16 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 2,116 to Los Angeles
#5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 9,283 (#1 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Oxnard: 10,388 (#7 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,105 to Oxnard
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from New York in 2014-2018: 15,542 (#5 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Los Angeles to New York: 8,887 (#10 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 6,655 to Los Angeles
#3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2014-2018: 15,808 (#2 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Diego: 17,009 (#3 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 1,201 to San Diego
#2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 15,909 (#3 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Los Angeles to San Francisco: 19,184 (#2 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 3,275 to San Francisco
#1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles from Riverside in 2014-2018: 42,989 (#1 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Los Angeles to Riverside: 85,361 (#1 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 42,372 to Riverside