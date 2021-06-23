Cancel
Metros sending the most people to El Paso

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhSnL_0acsSGp700
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to El Paso using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to El Paso from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMXOE_0acsSGp700
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#50. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Albany in 2014-2018: 130 (#54 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from El Paso to Albany: 79 (#90 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 51 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZJep_0acsSGp700
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#49. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 133 (#86 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from El Paso to Pittsburgh: 15 (#162 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 118 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoJDQ_0acsSGp700
Christopher Nicol // Wikicommons

#48. Farmington, NM Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Farmington in 2014-2018: 143 (#8 most common destination from Farmington)
- Migration from El Paso to Farmington: 29 (#136 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 114 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299LP7_0acsSGp700
Public Domain

#47. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 150 (#11 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from El Paso to Brownsville: 17 (#156 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 133 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uy8lA_0acsSGp700
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#46. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 157 (#31 most common destination from Bakersfield)

- Migration from El Paso to Bakersfield: 51 (#109 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 106 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDhYm_0acsSGp700
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#45. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Wichita in 2014-2018: 166 (#27 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from El Paso to Wichita: 0 (#220 most common destination from El Paso)

- Net migration: 166 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0wsG_0acsSGp700
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Portland in 2014-2018: 166 (#82 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from El Paso to Portland: 105 (#72 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 61 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvtiB_0acsSGp700
Charles Henry // Flickr

#43. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 175 (#12 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from El Paso to Amarillo: 70 (#93 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 105 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEW0t_0acsSGp700
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 179 (#11 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Migration from El Paso to San Angelo: 82 (#84 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 97 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFk61_0acsSGp700
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#41. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Richmond in 2014-2018: 184 (#48 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from El Paso to Richmond: 245 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 61 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyb17_0acsSGp700
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 189 (#41 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from El Paso to Pensacola: 121 (#65 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 68 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvqUq_0acsSGp700
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 193 (#76 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from El Paso to Minneapolis: 37 (#127 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 156 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irSh5_0acsSGp700
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#38. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Tucson in 2014-2018: 196 (#42 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from El Paso to Tucson: 249 (#36 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 53 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djiY8_0acsSGp700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Boston in 2014-2018: 212 (#92 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from El Paso to Boston: 200 (#48 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 12 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2vdn_0acsSGp700
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#36. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 226 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from El Paso to Kansas City: 309 (#30 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 83 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAafC_0acsSGp700
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#35. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Fairbanks in 2014-2018: 238 (#4 most common destination from Fairbanks)
- Migration from El Paso to Fairbanks: 95 (#80 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 143 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adEjZ_0acsSGp700
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 255 (#64 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from El Paso to St. Louis: 101 (#74 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 154 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6mKN_0acsSGp700
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#33. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Columbia in 2014-2018: 267 (#25 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from El Paso to Columbia: 247 (#37 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 20 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEZxF_0acsSGp700
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Detroit in 2014-2018: 273 (#66 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from El Paso to Detroit: 105 (#72 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 168 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lK3np_0acsSGp700
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Miami in 2014-2018: 289 (#88 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from El Paso to Miami: 178 (#50 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 111 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UhLB_0acsSGp700
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Columbus in 2014-2018: 290 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from El Paso to Columbus: 282 (#31 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 8 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNEP8_0acsSGp700
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#29. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Orlando in 2014-2018: 308 (#56 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from El Paso to Orlando: 60 (#100 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 248 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcbBN_0acsSGp700
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 311 (#21 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from El Paso to Albuquerque: 481 (#18 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 170 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097i8o_0acsSGp700
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#27. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 313 (#5 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from El Paso to Sierra Vista: 311 (#29 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 2 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKOKq_0acsSGp700
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#26. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Midland in 2014-2018: 319 (#7 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from El Paso to Midland: 379 (#25 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 60 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFLMV_0acsSGp700
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 347 (#15 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from El Paso to Clarksville: 524 (#16 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 177 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258nQI_0acsSGp700
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#24. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 356 (#17 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from El Paso to Anchorage: 250 (#35 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 106 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJNMa_0acsSGp700
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#23. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 361 (#32 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from El Paso to Urban Honolulu: 451 (#19 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 90 to Urban Honolulu https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlKgz_0acsSGp700
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 369 (#43 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from El Paso to Las Vegas: 202 (#47 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 167 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9bVi_0acsSGp700
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Riverside in 2014-2018: 371 (#63 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from El Paso to Riverside: 263 (#33 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 108 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hk57z_0acsSGp700
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#20. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Killeen in 2014-2018: 395 (#19 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from El Paso to Killeen: 862 (#8 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 467 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvX1R_0acsSGp700
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Denver in 2014-2018: 396 (#55 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from El Paso to Denver: 725 (#11 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 329 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL0NV_0acsSGp700
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#18. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Olympia in 2014-2018: 400 (#4 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from El Paso to Olympia: 225 (#43 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 175 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBnF1_0acsSGp700
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 405 (#7 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from El Paso to Lubbock: 576 (#15 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 171 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8XP5_0acsSGp700
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from New York in 2014-2018: 418 (#129 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from El Paso to New York: 393 (#23 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 25 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgJ6n_0acsSGp700
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 431 (#27 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from El Paso to Colorado Springs: 358 (#27 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 73 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ2m4_0acsSGp700
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#14. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 436 (#19 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from El Paso to Fayetteville: 645 (#12 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 209 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNWLp_0acsSGp700
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#13. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Lawton in 2014-2018: 481 (#3 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from El Paso to Lawton: 384 (#24 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 97 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVS2O_0acsSGp700
Public Domain

#12. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Watertown in 2014-2018: 559 (#2 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from El Paso to Watertown: 97 (#77 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 462 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rH2GI_0acsSGp700
Pixabay

#11. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Austin in 2014-2018: 571 (#27 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from El Paso to Austin: 1,447 (#5 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 876 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Aacg_0acsSGp700
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from San Diego in 2014-2018: 573 (#53 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from El Paso to San Diego: 160 (#55 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 413 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMv20_0acsSGp700
DPPed// Wikimedia

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 675 (#41 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from El Paso to Phoenix: 852 (#9 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 177 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpznG_0acsSGp700
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Washington in 2014-2018: 713 (#68 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from El Paso to Washington: 806 (#10 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 93 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZDdF_0acsSGp700
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 727 (#70 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from El Paso to Los Angeles: 1,059 (#6 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 332 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbPXL_0acsSGp700
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Chicago in 2014-2018: 954 (#64 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from El Paso to Chicago: 442 (#20 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 512 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wToZS_0acsSGp700
skeeze // Pixabay

#5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,020 (#30 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from El Paso to Houston: 2,231 (#3 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 1,211 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBnAa_0acsSGp700
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#4. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Odessa in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#2 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from El Paso to Odessa: 903 (#7 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 424 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZHa3_0acsSGp700
Pixabay

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 1,434 (#9 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from El Paso to San Antonio: 2,520 (#2 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 1,086 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBjKu_0acsSGp700
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,861 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from El Paso to Dallas: 2,054 (#4 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 193 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2YQJ_0acsSGp700
Public Domain

#1. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso from Las Cruces in 2014-2018: 2,352 (#1 most common destination from Las Cruces)
- Migration from El Paso to Las Cruces: 3,218 (#1 most common destination from El Paso)
- Net migration: 866 to Las Cruces
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

