Metros sending the most people to Macon

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aGbf_0acsSE3f00
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Macon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Macon from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMaLe_0acsSE3f00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 21 (#75 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Macon to Lafayette: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 21 to Macon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obPYU_0acsSE3f00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#49. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 21 (#158 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Macon to Raleigh: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 21 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCop9_0acsSE3f00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#48. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 22 (#17 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Macon to Pine Bluff: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 22 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdxon_0acsSE3f00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#47. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 22 (#60 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Migration from Macon to Punta Gorda: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 22 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nx2wC_0acsSE3f00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#46. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 23 (#101 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Macon to Myrtle Beach: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 23 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFjWG_0acsSE3f00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 24 (#128 most common destination from Clarksville)

- Migration from Macon to Clarksville: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349l2S_0acsSE3f00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#44. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Stockton in 2014-2018: 24 (#92 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Macon to Stockton: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tegoc_0acsSE3f00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#43. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Killeen in 2014-2018: 25 (#131 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Macon to Killeen: 262 (#3 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 237 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Je65O_0acsSE3f00
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#42. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 29 (#59 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Macon to Hinesville: 36 (#29 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 7 to Hinesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUUEb_0acsSE3f00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#41. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Crestview in 2014-2018: 30 (#96 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Macon to Crestview: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 30 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KkWy_0acsSE3f00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from North Port in 2014-2018: 31 (#130 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Macon to North Port: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 31 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4O21_0acsSE3f00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#39. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Akron in 2014-2018: 32 (#87 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Macon to Akron: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 32 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4EcM_0acsSE3f00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Washington in 2014-2018: 33 (#277 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Macon to Washington: 25 (#38 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 8 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2go5bs_0acsSE3f00
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#37. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from California in 2014-2018: 34 (#35 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Macon to California: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 34 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTGMo_0acsSE3f00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#36. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Mobile in 2014-2018: 36 (#58 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Macon to Mobile: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 36 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9KnN_0acsSE3f00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#35. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 38 (#203 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Macon to Minneapolis: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 38 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqFNl_0acsSE3f00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Deltona in 2014-2018: 39 (#92 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Macon to Deltona: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y57xt_0acsSE3f00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#33. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Tucson in 2014-2018: 40 (#135 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Macon to Tucson: 5 (#66 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 35 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7lBm_0acsSE3f00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Greenville in 2014-2018: 42 (#84 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Macon to Greenville: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 42 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEcHM_0acsSE3f00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#31. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 43 (#62 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Macon to Chattanooga: 49 (#25 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 6 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFMuj_0acsSE3f00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#30. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Boise City in 2014-2018: 44 (#84 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Macon to Boise City: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 44 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OVM5_0acsSE3f00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#29. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 44 (#39 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Macon to Valdosta: 82 (#14 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 38 to Valdosta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMkiz_0acsSE3f00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 47 (#48 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Macon to Elizabethtown: 8 (#62 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQ5hK_0acsSE3f00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Chicago in 2014-2018: 47 (#271 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Macon to Chicago: 86 (#13 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGtUl_0acsSE3f00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#26. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 49 (#171 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Macon to Baltimore: 4 (#69 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 45 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALfzz_0acsSE3f00
David Wilson // Flickr

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 49 (#89 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Macon to Knoxville: 9 (#61 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 40 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCDlg_0acsSE3f00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 50 (#195 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Macon to Philadelphia: 14 (#51 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 36 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrxoO_0acsSE3f00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brunswick, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Brunswick in 2014-2018: 53 (#16 most common destination from Brunswick)
- Migration from Macon to Brunswick: 42 (#26 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 11 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSixF_0acsSE3f00
Max Pixel

#22. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 58 (#99 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Macon to Milwaukee: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 58 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLSWg_0acsSE3f00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#21. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 59 (#145 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Macon to Pittsburgh: 39 (#27 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 20 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6ESE_0acsSE3f00
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dalton, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Dalton in 2014-2018: 60 (#13 most common destination from Dalton)
- Migration from Macon to Dalton: 3 (#73 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 57 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgLVG_0acsSE3f00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#19. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Nashville in 2014-2018: 60 (#139 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Macon to Nashville: 51 (#22 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 9 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZ0Bj_0acsSE3f00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 62 (#96 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Macon to Pensacola: 38 (#28 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vibfO_0acsSE3f00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Athens in 2014-2018: 65 (#26 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Macon to Athens: 244 (#5 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 179 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkQuV_0acsSE3f00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#16. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from El Paso in 2014-2018: 77 (#92 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Macon to El Paso: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 77 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFog9_0acsSE3f00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Tampa in 2014-2018: 78 (#158 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Macon to Tampa: 14 (#51 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 64 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW2ad_0acsSE3f00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#14. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 85 (#58 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Macon to Little Rock: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 85 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axZvi_0acsSE3f00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#13. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Augusta in 2014-2018: 86 (#58 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Macon to Augusta: 117 (#10 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 31 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj1ze_0acsSE3f00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#12. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 103 (#36 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Macon to Port St. Lucie: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 103 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2nnp_0acsSE3f00
Public Domain

#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Seattle in 2014-2018: 104 (#153 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Macon to Seattle: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 104 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6EcL_0acsSE3f00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Albany in 2014-2018: 106 (#14 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Macon to Albany: 221 (#7 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 115 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obrqS_0acsSE3f00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from McAllen in 2014-2018: 131 (#20 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Macon to McAllen: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 131 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Glm7J_0acsSE3f00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Columbus in 2014-2018: 150 (#36 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Macon to Columbus: 199 (#8 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 49 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc7SA_0acsSE3f00
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Rome, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Rome in 2014-2018: 156 (#2 most common destination from Rome)
- Migration from Macon to Rome: 35 (#30 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 121 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIJmD_0acsSE3f00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from New York in 2014-2018: 171 (#192 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Macon to New York: 22 (#42 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 149 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBGrs_0acsSE3f00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#5. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Visalia in 2014-2018: 210 (#13 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Macon to Visalia: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 210 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5pTN_0acsSE3f00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Miami in 2014-2018: 359 (#73 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Macon to Miami: 105 (#11 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 254 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWs1T_0acsSE3f00
Pixabay

#3. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Savannah in 2014-2018: 751 (#5 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Macon to Savannah: 251 (#4 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 500 to Macon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iydz4_0acsSE3f00
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons

#2. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 2,292 (#1 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Macon to Warner Robins: 2,374 (#1 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 82 to Warner Robins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsZBP_0acsSE3f00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Macon from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,782 (#15 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Macon to Atlanta: 2,271 (#2 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 511 to Macon
