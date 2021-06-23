Metros sending the most people to Macon
Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons
Metros sending the most people to MaconStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Macon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Macon from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 21 (#75 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Macon to Lafayette: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 21 to Macon
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#49. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 21 (#158 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Macon to Raleigh: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 21 to Macon
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia
#48. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 22 (#17 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Macon to Pine Bluff: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 22 to Macon
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock
#47. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 22 (#60 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Migration from Macon to Punta Gorda: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 22 to Macon
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#46. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 23 (#101 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Macon to Myrtle Beach: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 23 to Macon
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 24 (#128 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Macon to Clarksville: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#44. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Stockton in 2014-2018: 24 (#92 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Macon to Stockton: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#43. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Killeen in 2014-2018: 25 (#131 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Macon to Killeen: 262 (#3 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 237 to Killeen
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#42. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 29 (#59 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Macon to Hinesville: 36 (#29 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 7 to Hinesville
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#41. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Crestview in 2014-2018: 30 (#96 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Macon to Crestview: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 30 to Macon
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from North Port in 2014-2018: 31 (#130 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Macon to North Port: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 31 to Macon
Sleepydre // Wikicommons
#39. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Akron in 2014-2018: 32 (#87 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Macon to Akron: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 32 to Macon
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#38. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Washington in 2014-2018: 33 (#277 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Macon to Washington: 25 (#38 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 8 to Macon
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia
#37. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area- Migration to Macon from California in 2014-2018: 34 (#35 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Macon to California: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 34 to Macon
Altairisfar // Wikicommons
#36. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Mobile in 2014-2018: 36 (#58 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Macon to Mobile: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 36 to Macon
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#35. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 38 (#203 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Macon to Minneapolis: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 38 to Macon
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Deltona in 2014-2018: 39 (#92 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Macon to Deltona: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Macon
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#33. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Tucson in 2014-2018: 40 (#135 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Macon to Tucson: 5 (#66 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 35 to Macon
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Greenville in 2014-2018: 42 (#84 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Macon to Greenville: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 42 to Macon
Imilious // Wikicommons
#31. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 43 (#62 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Macon to Chattanooga: 49 (#25 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 6 to Chattanooga
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#30. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Boise City in 2014-2018: 44 (#84 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Macon to Boise City: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 44 to Macon
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#29. Valdosta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 44 (#39 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Macon to Valdosta: 82 (#14 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 38 to Valdosta
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 47 (#48 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Macon to Elizabethtown: 8 (#62 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Macon
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Chicago in 2014-2018: 47 (#271 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Macon to Chicago: 86 (#13 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 39 to Chicago
Famartin // Wikicommons
#26. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 49 (#171 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Macon to Baltimore: 4 (#69 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 45 to Macon
David Wilson // Flickr
#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 49 (#89 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Macon to Knoxville: 9 (#61 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 40 to Macon
f11photo // Shutterstock
#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 50 (#195 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Macon to Philadelphia: 14 (#51 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 36 to Macon
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Brunswick, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Brunswick in 2014-2018: 53 (#16 most common destination from Brunswick)
- Migration from Macon to Brunswick: 42 (#26 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 11 to Macon
Max Pixel
#22. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 58 (#99 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Macon to Milwaukee: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 58 to Macon
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#21. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 59 (#145 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Macon to Pittsburgh: 39 (#27 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 20 to Macon
CaptainStegge // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dalton, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Dalton in 2014-2018: 60 (#13 most common destination from Dalton)
- Migration from Macon to Dalton: 3 (#73 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 57 to Macon
f11photo // Shutterstock
#19. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Nashville in 2014-2018: 60 (#139 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Macon to Nashville: 51 (#22 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 9 to Macon
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 62 (#96 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Macon to Pensacola: 38 (#28 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 24 to Macon
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Athens in 2014-2018: 65 (#26 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Macon to Athens: 244 (#5 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 179 to Athens
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#16. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Macon from El Paso in 2014-2018: 77 (#92 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Macon to El Paso: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 77 to Macon
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Tampa in 2014-2018: 78 (#158 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Macon to Tampa: 14 (#51 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 64 to Macon
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#14. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 85 (#58 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Macon to Little Rock: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 85 to Macon
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#13. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Augusta in 2014-2018: 86 (#58 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Macon to Augusta: 117 (#10 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 31 to Augusta
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#12. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 103 (#36 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Macon to Port St. Lucie: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 103 to Macon
Public Domain
#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Seattle in 2014-2018: 104 (#153 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Macon to Seattle: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 104 to Macon
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Albany, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Albany in 2014-2018: 106 (#14 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Macon to Albany: 221 (#7 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 115 to Albany
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#9. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to Macon from McAllen in 2014-2018: 131 (#20 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Macon to McAllen: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 131 to Macon
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Columbus in 2014-2018: 150 (#36 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Macon to Columbus: 199 (#8 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 49 to Columbus
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Rome, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Rome in 2014-2018: 156 (#2 most common destination from Rome)
- Migration from Macon to Rome: 35 (#30 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 121 to Macon
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from New York in 2014-2018: 171 (#192 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Macon to New York: 22 (#42 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 149 to Macon
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#5. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Visalia in 2014-2018: 210 (#13 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Macon to Visalia: 0 (#100 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 210 to Macon
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Miami in 2014-2018: 359 (#73 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Macon to Miami: 105 (#11 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 254 to Macon
Pixabay
#3. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Savannah in 2014-2018: 751 (#5 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Macon to Savannah: 251 (#4 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 500 to Macon
Bill Golladay // Wikipedia Commons
#2. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Warner Robins in 2014-2018: 2,292 (#1 most common destination from Warner Robins)
- Migration from Macon to Warner Robins: 2,374 (#1 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 82 to Warner Robins
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Macon from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,782 (#15 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Macon to Atlanta: 2,271 (#2 most common destination from Macon)
- Net migration: 511 to Macon