Metros sending the most people to Memphis

The four-star center committed to Tennessee and signed with the Vols in the spring. A 6-foot-11, 230-pound prospect out of Charlotte, N.C., Aidoo was a former Marquette commitment, with Tennessee taking advantage of the hiring of assistant coach Justin Gainey, who spent the 2020-21 season as associate head coach at Marquette. Aidoo is ranked No. 44 nationally in the 2021 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 6 center in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect out North Carolina. The Vols recruited Aidoo before he committed to Marquette in December. He reopened his recruitment last month after coaching changes at Marquette.