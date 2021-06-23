Cancel
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Memphis

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Noel Pennington//Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Memphis using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Memphis from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#50. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 122 (#30 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Memphis to Baton Rouge: 152 (#60 most common destination from Memphis)
Canva

#49. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 123 (#88 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Memphis to Cincinnati: 608 (#10 most common destination from Memphis)
Daniel Schwen // Wikicommons

#48. Danville, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Danville in 2014-2018: 124 (#3 most common destination from Danville)
- Migration from Memphis to Danville: 0 (#256 most common destination from Memphis)
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#47. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 130 (#31 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Memphis to Montgomery: 92 (#85 most common destination from Memphis)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#46. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Tampa in 2014-2018: 130 (#120 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Memphis to Tampa: 188 (#52 most common destination from Memphis)
Wikimedia

#45. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 136 (#55 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

- Migration from Memphis to Oklahoma City: 167 (#56 most common destination from Memphis)
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#44. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 137 (#27 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Memphis to Gulfport: 475 (#15 most common destination from Memphis)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#43. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 146 (#80 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Memphis to Pittsburgh: 54 (#119 most common destination from Memphis)
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 147 (#9 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Memphis to Johnson City: 320 (#30 most common destination from Memphis)
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#41. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Augusta in 2014-2018: 152 (#36 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Memphis to Augusta: 246 (#38 most common destination from Memphis)
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#40. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Sioux Falls in 2014-2018: 153 (#11 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Migration from Memphis to Sioux Falls: 0 (#256 most common destination from Memphis)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 159 (#85 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Memphis to Minneapolis: 327 (#28 most common destination from Memphis)
Pixabay

#38. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 168 (#24 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Memphis to Huntsville: 94 (#83 most common destination from Memphis)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 168 (#123 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Memphis to Philadelphia: 273 (#35 most common destination from Memphis)
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#36. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 177 (#6 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Migration from Memphis to Hot Springs: 211 (#47 most common destination from Memphis)
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 180 (#16 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Memphis to Fort Wayne: 0 (#256 most common destination from Memphis)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 199 (#63 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Memphis to Indianapolis: 81 (#93 most common destination from Memphis)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#33. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 210 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Memphis to Fort Smith: 219 (#46 most common destination from Memphis)
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#32. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 211 (#15 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Memphis to Fayetteville: 341 (#26 most common destination from Memphis)
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 213 (#29 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Memphis to Clarksville: 269 (#37 most common destination from Memphis)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#30. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 218 (#34 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Memphis to Salt Lake City: 53 (#121 most common destination from Memphis)
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Albany in 2014-2018: 222 (#5 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Memphis to Albany: 65 (#105 most common destination from Memphis)
Pixabay

#28. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Austin in 2014-2018: 226 (#64 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Memphis to Austin: 321 (#29 most common destination from Memphis)
Pixabay

#27. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 266 (#64 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Memphis to San Antonio: 305 (#32 most common destination from Memphis)
Max Pixel

#26. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 282 (#39 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Memphis to Milwaukee: 186 (#53 most common destination from Memphis)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 285 (#76 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Memphis to Phoenix: 359 (#23 most common destination from Memphis)
M Floyd // Flickr

#24. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 300 (#21 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Memphis to Birmingham: 204 (#49 most common destination from Memphis)
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 320 (#25 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Memphis to Louisville/Jefferson County: 133 (#64 most common destination from Memphis)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#22. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Washington in 2014-2018: 338 (#119 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Memphis to Washington: 583 (#11 most common destination from Memphis)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#21. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 341 (#42 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Memphis to Kansas City: 192 (#51 most common destination from Memphis)
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 347 (#50 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Memphis to Charlotte: 117 (#70 most common destination from Memphis)
skeeze // Pixabay

#19. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Houston in 2014-2018: 358 (#78 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Memphis to Houston: 969 (#5 most common destination from Memphis)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 370 (#49 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Memphis to Virginia Beach: 428 (#18 most common destination from Memphis)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#17. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from New York in 2014-2018: 391 (#137 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Memphis to New York: 524 (#13 most common destination from Memphis)
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#16. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 397 (#10 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Memphis to Greensboro: 16 (#176 most common destination from Memphis)
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#15. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 482 (#17 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Memphis to New Orleans: 414 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 536 (#2 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Memphis to Jonesboro: 465 (#16 most common destination from Memphis)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 611 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Memphis to St. Louis: 777 (#8 most common destination from Memphis)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from San Diego in 2014-2018: 639 (#47 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Memphis to San Diego: 292 (#33 most common destination from Memphis)
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#11. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Jackson in 2014-2018: 642 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 345 (#25 most common destination from Memphis)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Dallas in 2014-2018: 665 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Memphis to Dallas: 1,543 (#2 most common destination from Memphis)
Imilious // Wikicommons

#9. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 675 (#5 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Memphis to Chattanooga: 559 (#12 most common destination from Memphis)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Miami in 2014-2018: 703 (#44 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Memphis to Miami: 270 (#36 most common destination from Memphis)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 715 (#71 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Memphis to Los Angeles: 508 (#14 most common destination from Memphis)
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Jackson in 2014-2018: 742 (#4 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 941 (#6 most common destination from Memphis)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 853 (#53 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Memphis to Atlanta: 1,526 (#3 most common destination from Memphis)
David Wilson // Flickr

#4. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 1,016 (#5 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Memphis to Knoxville: 1,003 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#3. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 1,153 (#4 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Memphis to Little Rock: 849 (#7 most common destination from Memphis)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,210 (#53 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Memphis to Chicago: 633 (#9 most common destination from Memphis)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis from Nashville in 2014-2018: 3,496 (#2 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Memphis to Nashville: 3,724 (#1 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 228 to Nashville
