Metros sending the most people to Toledo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPAoF_0acsSCID00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Toledo using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Toledo from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3mBX_0acsSCID00
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Jackson in 2014-2018: 60 (#14 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 94 (#37 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 34 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcZit_0acsSCID00
spablab // Flickr

#49. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Providence in 2014-2018: 61 (#94 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Toledo to Providence: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 61 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VeOm_0acsSCID00
Public Domain

#48. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Seattle in 2014-2018: 63 (#192 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Toledo to Seattle: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 63 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA5Ic_0acsSCID00
Pixabay

#47. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Columbia in 2014-2018: 63 (#39 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbia: 31 (#80 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 32 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdd35_0acsSCID00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 63 (#73 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

- Migration from Toledo to Grand Rapids: 185 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 122 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoXHt_0acsSCID00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#45. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 65 (#40 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Toledo to Wilmington: 18 (#104 most common destination from Toledo)

- Net migration: 47 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkhct_0acsSCID00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Boston in 2014-2018: 65 (#159 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Toledo to Boston: 56 (#57 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 9 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQvH6_0acsSCID00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Huntington in 2014-2018: 66 (#32 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Toledo to Huntington: 9 (#134 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 57 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqi2j_0acsSCID00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#42. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Jackson in 2014-2018: 68 (#42 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 68 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPXB0_0acsSCID00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#41. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Columbia in 2014-2018: 69 (#73 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbia: 28 (#87 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 41 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENHat_0acsSCID00
David Wilson // Flickr

#40. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 69 (#70 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Toledo to Knoxville: 34 (#76 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 35 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3fAO_0acsSCID00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 70 (#215 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Toledo to Phoenix: 93 (#38 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 23 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQhqb_0acsSCID00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#38. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 74 (#86 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Toledo to Louisville/Jefferson County: 217 (#16 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dz6lq_0acsSCID00
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Niles in 2014-2018: 76 (#19 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Toledo to Niles: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 69 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ywopi_0acsSCID00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 77 (#55 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Toledo to Tulsa: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 70 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eczmi_0acsSCID00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 77 (#111 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Toledo to Indianapolis: 86 (#42 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 9 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecVJ8_0acsSCID00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#34. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Reno in 2014-2018: 81 (#46 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Toledo to Reno: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 81 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPVqA_0acsSCID00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 96 (#122 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Toledo to Minneapolis: 51 (#59 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 45 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qpvI_0acsSCID00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Dallas in 2014-2018: 99 (#182 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Toledo to Dallas: 310 (#12 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 211 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32hxse_0acsSCID00
Pixabay

#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 101 (#120 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Toledo to San Antonio: 20 (#97 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 81 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddepH_0acsSCID00
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#30. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 101 (#23 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Toledo to Kalamazoo: 44 (#66 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 57 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbbHg_0acsSCID00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#29. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Springfield in 2014-2018: 106 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Toledo to Springfield: 17 (#106 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 89 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDYgW_0acsSCID00
Max Pixel

#28. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 107 (#68 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Toledo to Milwaukee: 37 (#74 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 70 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSoSh_0acsSCID00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Nashville in 2014-2018: 109 (#92 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Toledo to Nashville: 120 (#31 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 11 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12051M_0acsSCID00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Orlando in 2014-2018: 112 (#109 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Toledo to Orlando: 18 (#104 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 94 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ozzp_0acsSCID00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 112 (#28 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Toledo to Lafayette: 43 (#68 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 69 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3js5_0acsSCID00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 146 (#31 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Toledo to Ann Arbor: 488 (#8 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 342 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuTpP_0acsSCID00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Houston in 2014-2018: 148 (#141 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Toledo to Houston: 174 (#24 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 26 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmD4j_0acsSCID00
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mansfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 159 (#6 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Toledo to Mansfield: 203 (#18 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 44 to Mansfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEQMK_0acsSCID00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from San Diego in 2014-2018: 171 (#114 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Toledo to San Diego: 534 (#7 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 363 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WquEW_0acsSCID00
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Canton in 2014-2018: 175 (#12 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Toledo to Canton: 200 (#19 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 25 to Canton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CaFHp_0acsSCID00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 179 (#37 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Toledo to Clarksville: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 179 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWnCh_0acsSCID00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 201 (#113 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Toledo to Philadelphia: 95 (#35 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 106 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCs9h_0acsSCID00
Wtoc11 // Flickr

#17. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 209 (#12 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Toledo to Hinesville: 13 (#119 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 196 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trF4r_0acsSCID00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 216 (#13 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Toledo to Fort Wayne: 59 (#54 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 157 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1fQw_0acsSCID00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Washington in 2014-2018: 217 (#150 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Toledo to Washington: 194 (#20 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 23 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06v4rp_0acsSCID00
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Lima in 2014-2018: 244 (#3 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Toledo to Lima: 122 (#30 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 122 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTv4O_0acsSCID00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Miami in 2014-2018: 270 (#96 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Toledo to Miami: 273 (#15 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 3 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8N83_0acsSCID00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 272 (#11 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Toledo to Youngstown: 290 (#14 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 18 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlr0b_0acsSCID00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#11. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 287 (#51 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Toledo to Pittsburgh: 194 (#20 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 93 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isTfm_0acsSCID00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Allentown in 2014-2018: 380 (#13 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Toledo to Allentown: 47 (#63 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 333 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHiEZ_0acsSCID00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from New York in 2014-2018: 439 (#126 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Toledo to New York: 217 (#16 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 222 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6XO8_0acsSCID00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Chicago in 2014-2018: 467 (#107 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Toledo to Chicago: 380 (#10 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 87 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxTAw_0acsSCID00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#7. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Akron in 2014-2018: 610 (#6 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Toledo to Akron: 453 (#9 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 157 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NK5Xl_0acsSCID00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Dayton in 2014-2018: 829 (#6 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Toledo to Dayton: 733 (#6 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 96 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc3hF_0acsSCID00
Canva

#5. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 1,179 (#9 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Toledo to Cincinnati: 1,131 (#4 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 48 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvAWT_0acsSCID00
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Monroe in 2014-2018: 1,350 (#2 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Toledo to Monroe: 1,647 (#2 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 297 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SDLzw_0acsSCID00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#3. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,366 (#14 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Toledo to Detroit: 830 (#5 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 536 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qfs5p_0acsSCID00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,660 (#4 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbus: 2,685 (#1 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 1,025 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nm1Gw_0acsSCID00
Canva

#1. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 2,922 (#3 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Toledo to Cleveland: 1,219 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 1,703 to Toledo
