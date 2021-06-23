Metros sending the most people to Toledo
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
Metros sending the most people to ToledoStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Toledo using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Toledo from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Jackson in 2014-2018: 60 (#14 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 94 (#37 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 34 to Jackson
spablab // Flickr
#49. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Providence in 2014-2018: 61 (#94 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Toledo to Providence: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 61 to Toledo
Public Domain
#48. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Seattle in 2014-2018: 63 (#192 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Toledo to Seattle: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 63 to Toledo
Pixabay
#47. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Columbia in 2014-2018: 63 (#39 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbia: 31 (#80 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 32 to Toledo
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 63 (#73 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Toledo to Grand Rapids: 185 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 122 to Grand Rapids
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#45. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 65 (#40 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Toledo to Wilmington: 18 (#104 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 47 to Toledo
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Boston in 2014-2018: 65 (#159 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Toledo to Boston: 56 (#57 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 9 to Toledo
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Huntington in 2014-2018: 66 (#32 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Toledo to Huntington: 9 (#134 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 57 to Toledo
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#42. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Jackson in 2014-2018: 68 (#42 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 68 to Toledo
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#41. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Columbia in 2014-2018: 69 (#73 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbia: 28 (#87 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 41 to Toledo
David Wilson // Flickr
#40. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 69 (#70 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Toledo to Knoxville: 34 (#76 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 35 to Toledo
DPPed// Wikimedia
#39. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 70 (#215 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Toledo to Phoenix: 93 (#38 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 23 to Phoenix
Chris Watson // Wikicommons
#38. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 74 (#86 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Toledo to Louisville/Jefferson County: 217 (#16 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Niles in 2014-2018: 76 (#19 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Toledo to Niles: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 69 to Toledo
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 77 (#55 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Toledo to Tulsa: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 70 to Toledo
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 77 (#111 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Toledo to Indianapolis: 86 (#42 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 9 to Indianapolis
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#34. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Reno in 2014-2018: 81 (#46 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Toledo to Reno: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 81 to Toledo
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 96 (#122 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Toledo to Minneapolis: 51 (#59 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 45 to Toledo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Dallas in 2014-2018: 99 (#182 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Toledo to Dallas: 310 (#12 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 211 to Dallas
Pixabay
#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 101 (#120 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Toledo to San Antonio: 20 (#97 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 81 to Toledo
Mxobe//Wikicommons
#30. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 101 (#23 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Toledo to Kalamazoo: 44 (#66 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 57 to Toledo
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons
#29. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Springfield in 2014-2018: 106 (#8 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Toledo to Springfield: 17 (#106 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 89 to Toledo
Max Pixel
#28. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 107 (#68 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Toledo to Milwaukee: 37 (#74 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 70 to Toledo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Nashville in 2014-2018: 109 (#92 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Toledo to Nashville: 120 (#31 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 11 to Nashville
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Orlando in 2014-2018: 112 (#109 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Toledo to Orlando: 18 (#104 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 94 to Toledo
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 112 (#28 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Toledo to Lafayette: 43 (#68 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 69 to Toledo
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 146 (#31 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Toledo to Ann Arbor: 488 (#8 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 342 to Ann Arbor
skeeze // Pixabay
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Houston in 2014-2018: 148 (#141 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Toledo to Houston: 174 (#24 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 26 to Houston
John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mansfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 159 (#6 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Toledo to Mansfield: 203 (#18 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 44 to Mansfield
SD Dirk // Flickr
#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from San Diego in 2014-2018: 171 (#114 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Toledo to San Diego: 534 (#7 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 363 to San Diego
Alycat // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Canton in 2014-2018: 175 (#12 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Toledo to Canton: 200 (#19 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 25 to Canton
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 179 (#37 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Toledo to Clarksville: 0 (#185 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 179 to Toledo
f11photo // Shutterstock
#18. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 201 (#113 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Toledo to Philadelphia: 95 (#35 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 106 to Toledo
Wtoc11 // Flickr
#17. Hinesville, GA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Hinesville in 2014-2018: 209 (#12 most common destination from Hinesville)
- Migration from Toledo to Hinesville: 13 (#119 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 196 to Toledo
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 216 (#13 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Toledo to Fort Wayne: 59 (#54 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 157 to Toledo
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Washington in 2014-2018: 217 (#150 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Toledo to Washington: 194 (#20 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 23 to Toledo
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Lima, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Lima in 2014-2018: 244 (#3 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Toledo to Lima: 122 (#30 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 122 to Toledo
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Miami in 2014-2018: 270 (#96 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Toledo to Miami: 273 (#15 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 3 to Miami
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 272 (#11 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Toledo to Youngstown: 290 (#14 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 18 to Youngstown
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#11. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 287 (#51 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Toledo to Pittsburgh: 194 (#20 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 93 to Toledo
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Allentown in 2014-2018: 380 (#13 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Toledo to Allentown: 47 (#63 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 333 to Toledo
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from New York in 2014-2018: 439 (#126 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Toledo to New York: 217 (#16 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 222 to Toledo
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Chicago in 2014-2018: 467 (#107 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Toledo to Chicago: 380 (#10 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 87 to Toledo
Sleepydre // Wikicommons
#7. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Akron in 2014-2018: 610 (#6 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Toledo to Akron: 453 (#9 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 157 to Toledo
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Dayton in 2014-2018: 829 (#6 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Toledo to Dayton: 733 (#6 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 96 to Toledo
Canva
#5. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 1,179 (#9 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Toledo to Cincinnati: 1,131 (#4 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 48 to Toledo
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Monroe in 2014-2018: 1,350 (#2 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Toledo to Monroe: 1,647 (#2 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 297 to Monroe
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#3. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,366 (#14 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Toledo to Detroit: 830 (#5 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 536 to Toledo
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,660 (#4 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Toledo to Columbus: 2,685 (#1 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 1,025 to Columbus
Canva
#1. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 2,922 (#3 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Toledo to Cleveland: 1,219 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)
- Net migration: 1,703 to Toledo