Metros sending the most people to Grand Rapids

You must ensure your safety and protection this summer. As we hit the beach, we want a lot of fun and our kids like to spend more and more time in the water. Be careful; shark attacks have become common in North Carolina. Most sharks are found in North Carolina’s estuaries and sounds are transient. They are capable of making quick trips into the estuaries to feed or migrate through. Some of them use the sounds as nursery habitat, and their little ones stay for months.