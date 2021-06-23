Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Grand Rapids

Metros sending the most people to Grand Rapids

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Grand Rapids using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Grand Rapids from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THhF3_0acsSBPU00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#50. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 106 (#12 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Valdosta: 33 (#108 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 73 to Grand Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNYI0_0acsSBPU00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Racine in 2014-2018: 109 (#11 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Racine: 0 (#229 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 109 to Grand Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdSgk_0acsSBPU00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Denver in 2014-2018: 110 (#131 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Denver: 171 (#30 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 61 to Denver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8MEW_0acsSBPU00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#47. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Worcester in 2014-2018: 111 (#49 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Worcester: 34 (#105 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 77 to Grand Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXv6q_0acsSBPU00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#46. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Santa Cruz in 2014-2018: 122 (#25 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Santa Cruz: 9 (#171 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 113 to Grand Rapids
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anBw3_0acsSBPU00
Pixabay

#45. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Austin in 2014-2018: 124 (#94 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Austin: 166 (#34 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 42 to Austin
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#44. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Albany in 2014-2018: 128 (#55 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Albany: 0 (#229 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 128 to Grand Rapids
Canva

#43. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 128 (#84 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Cincinnati: 169 (#32 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 41 to Cincinnati
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 129 (#91 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Pittsburgh: 41 (#96 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 88 to Grand Rapids
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#41. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 134 (#79 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Jacksonville: 9 (#171 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 125 to Grand Rapids
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#40. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Orlando in 2014-2018: 146 (#97 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Orlando: 329 (#12 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 183 to Orlando
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 147 (#88 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Charlotte: 90 (#58 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 57 to Grand Rapids
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#38. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Eugene in 2014-2018: 148 (#17 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Eugene: 6 (#183 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 142 to Grand Rapids
Max Pixel

#37. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 148 (#56 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Milwaukee: 96 (#52 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 52 to Grand Rapids
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#36. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 157 (#100 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to San Francisco: 76 (#68 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 81 to Grand Rapids
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#35. Sebring, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Sebring in 2014-2018: 162 (#6 most common destination from Sebring)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Sebring: 38 (#99 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 124 to Grand Rapids
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#34. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from McAllen in 2014-2018: 164 (#18 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to McAllen: 102 (#50 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 62 to Grand Rapids
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Dallas in 2014-2018: 165 (#145 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Dallas: 435 (#9 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 270 to Dallas
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#32. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Portland in 2014-2018: 168 (#80 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Portland: 325 (#13 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 157 to Portland
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#31. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 174 (#76 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Kansas City: 52 (#83 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 122 to Grand Rapids
f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 182 (#120 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Philadelphia: 120 (#44 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 62 to Grand Rapids
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Riverside in 2014-2018: 183 (#103 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Riverside: 88 (#60 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 95 to Grand Rapids
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#28. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Toledo in 2014-2018: 185 (#22 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Toledo: 63 (#73 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 122 to Grand Rapids
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#27. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 191 (#42 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Louisville/Jefferson County: 146 (#37 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Grand Rapids
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#26. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from New York in 2014-2018: 205 (#178 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to New York: 203 (#27 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 2 to Grand Rapids
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Monroe in 2014-2018: 217 (#4 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Monroe: 28 (#115 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 189 to Grand Rapids
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Nashville in 2014-2018: 217 (#57 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Nashville: 170 (#31 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 47 to Grand Rapids
Public Domain

#23. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Seattle in 2014-2018: 225 (#94 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Seattle: 275 (#18 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 50 to Seattle
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 246 (#133 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Los Angeles: 176 (#29 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 70 to Grand Rapids
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Midland, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Midland in 2014-2018: 282 (#4 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Midland: 204 (#25 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 78 to Grand Rapids
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Boston in 2014-2018: 315 (#75 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Boston: 95 (#54 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 220 to Grand Rapids
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#19. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 320 (#57 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis: 275 (#18 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 45 to Grand Rapids
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 337 (#5 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Battle Creek: 511 (#8 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 174 to Battle Creek
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Washington in 2014-2018: 352 (#115 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Washington: 169 (#32 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 183 to Grand Rapids
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 363 (#96 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Atlanta: 207 (#24 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 156 to Grand Rapids
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Niles in 2014-2018: 370 (#7 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Niles: 276 (#17 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 94 to Grand Rapids
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 371 (#36 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Indianapolis: 193 (#28 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 178 to Grand Rapids
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#13. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from South Bend in 2014-2018: 389 (#8 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to South Bend: 230 (#20 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 159 to Grand Rapids
DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 396 (#62 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Phoenix: 397 (#10 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 1 to Phoenix
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Jackson in 2014-2018: 433 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Jackson: 309 (#14 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 124 to Grand Rapids
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Tampa in 2014-2018: 518 (#48 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Tampa: 291 (#16 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 227 to Grand Rapids
skeeze // Pixabay

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Houston in 2014-2018: 538 (#56 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Houston: 21 (#129 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 517 to Grand Rapids
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 681 (#7 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Ann Arbor: 1,275 (#5 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 594 to Ann Arbor
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#7. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Saginaw in 2014-2018: 722 (#2 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Saginaw: 566 (#7 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 156 to Grand Rapids
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#6. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Flint in 2014-2018: 1,000 (#3 most common destination from Flint)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Flint: 306 (#15 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 694 to Grand Rapids
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,075 (#37 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Chicago: 904 (#6 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 1,171 to Grand Rapids
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Lansing in 2014-2018: 2,527 (#2 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lansing: 2,683 (#3 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 156 to Lansing
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#3. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 2,762 (#1 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo: 1,903 (#4 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 859 to Grand Rapids
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#2. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Muskegon in 2014-2018: 2,875 (#1 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Muskegon: 3,570 (#1 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 695 to Muskegon
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids from Detroit in 2014-2018: 6,384 (#3 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Detroit: 2,936 (#2 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 3,448 to Grand Rapids
