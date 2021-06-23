Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Indianapolis

By Rob Powell
Stacker
 11 days ago

Metros sending the most people to Indianapolis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Indianapolis using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Indianapolis from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 236 (#28 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Bridgeport: 68 (#124 most common destination from Indianapolis)

#49. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 260 (#20 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Knoxville: 564 (#26 most common destination from Indianapolis)

#48. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from North Port in 2014-2018: 267 (#22 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Indianapolis to North Port: 233 (#56 most common destination from Indianapolis)

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 271 (#63 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Baltimore: 308 (#45 most common destination from Indianapolis)

#46. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Austin in 2014-2018: 271 (#51 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Austin: 459 (#32 most common destination from Indianapolis)

#45. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from El Paso in 2014-2018: 274 (#32 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Indianapolis to El Paso: 0 (#284 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#44. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 274 (#71 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Indianapolis to San Francisco: 359 (#38 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#43. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 281 (#21 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Greensboro: 145 (#76 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Boston in 2014-2018: 294 (#77 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Boston: 269 (#50 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 304 (#93 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Philadelphia: 352 (#40 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#40. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 324 (#40 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Jacksonville: 207 (#60 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#39. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Nashville in 2014-2018: 354 (#38 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Nashville: 280 (#49 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#38. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 376 (#47 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Charlotte: 723 (#19 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#37. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 386 (#38 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Kansas City: 320 (#43 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Dallas in 2014-2018: 401 (#79 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Dallas: 1,574 (#7 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#35. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Denver in 2014-2018: 403 (#54 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Denver: 581 (#25 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#34. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 416 (#27 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Urban Honolulu: 100 (#99 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#33. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Tampa in 2014-2018: 461 (#54 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Tampa: 1,028 (#14 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#32. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 465 (#55 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Phoenix: 1,304 (#9 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#31. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from San Diego in 2014-2018: 480 (#62 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Indianapolis to San Diego: 146 (#75 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#30. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 498 (#42 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Minneapolis: 359 (#38 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#29. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 509 (#24 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Colorado Springs: 179 (#66 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#28. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Lexington in 2014-2018: 544 (#6 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lexington: 210 (#59 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#27. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Peoria in 2014-2018: 547 (#3 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Peoria: 166 (#70 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Washington in 2014-2018: 548 (#80 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Washington: 795 (#15 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Orlando in 2014-2018: 575 (#31 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Orlando: 726 (#18 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#24. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Miami in 2014-2018: 577 (#53 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Miami: 483 (#31 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#23. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 595 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Indianapolis to St. Louis: 584 (#24 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#22. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Detroit in 2014-2018: 605 (#33 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Detroit: 494 (#29 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#21. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from South Bend in 2014-2018: 659 (#4 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Indianapolis to South Bend: 1,032 (#13 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 660 (#75 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Los Angeles: 705 (#20 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#19. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 670 (#15 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Milwaukee: 202 (#62 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#18. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Columbus in 2014-2018: 684 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Columbus: 531 (#27 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Houston in 2014-2018: 790 (#41 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Houston: 443 (#34 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#16. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 819 (#18 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Las Vegas: 264 (#51 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#15. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Evansville in 2014-2018: 858 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Evansville: 1,286 (#10 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#14. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Kokomo in 2014-2018: 868 (#1 most common destination from Kokomo)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Kokomo: 788 (#16 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 976 (#46 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Atlanta: 511 (#28 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#12. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 1,091 (#1 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Michigan City: 691 (#21 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#11. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Elkhart in 2014-2018: 1,160 (#2 most common destination from Elkhart)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Elkhart: 779 (#17 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#10. Columbus, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,224 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Columbus: 1,136 (#11 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#9. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 1,235 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Cincinnati: 1,595 (#6 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from New York in 2014-2018: 1,399 (#69 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Indianapolis to New York: 587 (#23 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#7. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 1,512 (#1 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne: 1,565 (#8 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#6. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 1,594 (#5 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Louisville/Jefferson County: 1,067 (#12 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#5. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 1,751 (#1 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Terre Haute: 2,494 (#5 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#4. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 1,800 (#1 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lafayette: 3,284 (#4 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#3. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Muncie in 2014-2018: 2,181 (#1 most common destination from Muncie)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Muncie: 3,317 (#3 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#2. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 2,823 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Bloomington: 4,890 (#1 most common destination from Indianapolis)
#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis from Chicago in 2014-2018: 6,868 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Indianapolis to Chicago: 4,319 (#2 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 2,549 to Indianapolis
