Soap and Water Vs Hand Sanitizer - Which is Better?

Humans are restless creatures. With the ability to think, humans always try to keep themselves busy with something or the other. Similarly, the body needs a significant amount of rest for normal functioning to keep itself healthy. However, people are facing problems during their sleep which results in snoring. It can thus be disturbing to you and your partner. Did you know that more than 15% of the people who have a habit of snoring also have obstructive sleep apnea? Worry not, if you face the same problem then this can be treated easily.