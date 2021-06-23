Cancel
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Dayton

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naZ8L_0acsS2YC00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

Metros sending the most people to Dayton

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Dayton using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Dayton from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx41j_0acsS2YC00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Tucson in 2014-2018: 110 (#70 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Dayton to Tucson: 48 (#89 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 62 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Red8n_0acsS2YC00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 111 (#108 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Dayton to Charlotte: 137 (#41 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 26 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucZnn_0acsS2YC00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Lexington in 2014-2018: 116 (#35 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Dayton to Lexington: 359 (#12 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 243 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wdVQ_0acsS2YC00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 118 (#45 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Dayton to Grand Rapids: 90 (#60 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 28 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhKMs_0acsS2YC00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#46. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Charleston in 2014-2018: 119 (#54 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Dayton to Charleston: 12 (#156 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 107 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xy0Rj_0acsS2YC00
skeeze // Pixabay

#45. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Houston in 2014-2018: 127 (#154 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Dayton to Houston: 107 (#54 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 20 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWbEr_0acsS2YC00
Public Domain

#44. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 130 (#13 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Dayton to Brownsville: 0 (#225 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 130 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBnFN_0acsS2YC00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#43. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 131 (#38 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Dayton to Bakersfield: 50 (#86 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 81 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIufD_0acsS2YC00
Max Pixel

#42. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 133 (#59 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Dayton to Milwaukee: 121 (#45 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 12 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfAaP_0acsS2YC00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#41. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from South Bend in 2014-2018: 135 (#27 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Dayton to South Bend: 80 (#64 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 55 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn5lo_0acsS2YC00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Omaha in 2014-2018: 140 (#51 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Dayton to Omaha: 11 (#161 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 129 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjwYv_0acsS2YC00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#39. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 142 (#109 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Dayton to San Francisco: 88 (#61 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 54 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydnRF_0acsS2YC00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 151 (#8 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Dayton to Carbondale: 0 (#225 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 151 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgXL0_0acsS2YC00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#37. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 158 (#54 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Dayton to Raleigh: 9 (#166 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 149 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehhRu_0acsS2YC00
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Lima in 2014-2018: 163 (#6 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Dayton to Lima: 263 (#20 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 100 to Lima https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNOPj_0acsS2YC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Nashville in 2014-2018: 168 (#71 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Dayton to Nashville: 217 (#24 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 49 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AERR_0acsS2YC00
David Wilson // Flickr

#34. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 180 (#29 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Dayton to Knoxville: 120 (#47 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 60 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUudi_0acsS2YC00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

#33. Green Bay, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Green Bay in 2014-2018: 184 (#10 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Migration from Dayton to Green Bay: 0 (#225 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 184 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfXyJ_0acsS2YC00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 187 (#87 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Dayton to Baltimore: 265 (#19 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 78 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fA310_0acsS2YC00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#31. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Spokane in 2014-2018: 191 (#19 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Dayton to Spokane: 15 (#149 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 176 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a79O9_0acsS2YC00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 192 (#102 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Dayton to Phoenix: 161 (#32 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 31 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5nHN_0acsS2YC00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#29. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Memphis in 2014-2018: 205 (#48 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Dayton to Memphis: 4 (#187 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 201 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k01wo_0acsS2YC00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Huntington in 2014-2018: 208 (#7 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Dayton to Huntington: 25 (#122 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 183 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130RUo_0acsS2YC00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Miami in 2014-2018: 221 (#108 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Dayton to Miami: 120 (#47 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 101 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWJaW_0acsS2YC00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 230 (#11 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Dayton to Iowa City: 22 (#127 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 208 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erWU8_0acsS2YC00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#25. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Akron in 2014-2018: 252 (#17 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Dayton to Akron: 531 (#8 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 279 to Akron https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xobrO_0acsS2YC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 258 (#99 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Dayton to Philadelphia: 145 (#36 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 113 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ygHC_0acsS2YC00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 270 (#28 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Dayton to Louisville/Jefferson County: 114 (#51 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 156 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8Bup_0acsS2YC00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 274 (#122 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Dayton to Los Angeles: 425 (#11 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 151 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0Ndo_0acsS2YC00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Dallas in 2014-2018: 290 (#100 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Dayton to Dallas: 931 (#5 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 641 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SirJ_0acsS2YC00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#20. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Tampa in 2014-2018: 292 (#75 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Dayton to Tampa: 935 (#4 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 643 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMdSz_0acsS2YC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 320 (#50 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Dayton to St. Louis: 250 (#21 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 70 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002rcT_0acsS2YC00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from New York in 2014-2018: 326 (#150 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Dayton to New York: 61 (#73 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 265 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUNa9_0acsS2YC00
Pixabay

#17. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 327 (#50 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Dayton to San Antonio: 274 (#18 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 53 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRy7M_0acsS2YC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Boston in 2014-2018: 332 (#73 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Dayton to Boston: 77 (#68 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 255 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1lkE_0acsS2YC00
Public Domain

#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Seattle in 2014-2018: 356 (#69 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Dayton to Seattle: 156 (#33 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 200 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBzLp_0acsS2YC00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 405 (#10 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Dayton to Youngstown: 132 (#42 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 273 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRj4t_0acsS2YC00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 463 (#26 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Dayton to Colorado Springs: 246 (#22 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 217 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hi4jK_0acsS2YC00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 492 (#79 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Dayton to Atlanta: 524 (#9 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 32 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hwpwj_0acsS2YC00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#11. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 517 (#10 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Dayton to Palm Bay: 118 (#49 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 399 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TA3I_0acsS2YC00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 524 (#31 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Dayton to Pittsburgh: 109 (#53 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 415 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vBRC_0acsS2YC00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#9. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Detroit in 2014-2018: 574 (#38 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Dayton to Detroit: 193 (#27 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 381 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkFXw_0acsS2YC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 596 (#22 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Dayton to Indianapolis: 182 (#28 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 414 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H481F_0acsS2YC00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#7. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Toledo in 2014-2018: 733 (#6 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Dayton to Toledo: 829 (#6 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 96 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQ2Lo_0acsS2YC00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Washington in 2014-2018: 748 (#66 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Dayton to Washington: 293 (#16 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 455 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108Tbk_0acsS2YC00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,093 (#59 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Dayton to Chicago: 521 (#10 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 572 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knwrl_0acsS2YC00
Canva

#4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 1,310 (#7 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Dayton to Cleveland: 552 (#7 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 758 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxTrn_0acsS2YC00
Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#3. Springfield, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,996 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Dayton to Springfield: 1,777 (#3 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 219 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MTZh_0acsS2YC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Columbus in 2014-2018: 3,268 (#2 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Dayton to Columbus: 3,875 (#2 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 607 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiAlT_0acsS2YC00
Canva

#1. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 5,484 (#2 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Dayton to Cincinnati: 7,016 (#1 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 1,532 to Cincinnati
Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

