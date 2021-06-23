Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Chicago

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Rb47_0acsS1fT00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Chicago

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Chicago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Chicago from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECiR3_0acsS1fT00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 856 (#3 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Chicago to Iowa City: 1,748 (#41 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 892 to Iowa City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynljo_0acsS1fT00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 904 (#6 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Chicago to Grand Rapids: 2,075 (#37 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,171 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOhx3_0acsS1fT00
Pixabay

#48. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 947 (#12 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Chicago to San Antonio: 1,802 (#40 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 855 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUZ1T_0acsS1fT00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#47. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Riverside in 2014-2018: 962 (#22 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Chicago to Riverside: 1,133 (#55 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 171 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvuRw_0acsS1fT00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 998 (#14 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Chicago to Kansas City: 1,126 (#56 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 128 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472WhX_0acsS1fT00
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 1,044 (#2 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Chicago to Michigan City: 2,595 (#28 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Michigan City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGFyk_0acsS1fT00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,133 (#13 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Chicago to Las Vegas: 2,441 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,308 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRzJc_0acsS1fT00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 1,149 (#1 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Chicago to Carbondale: 2,479 (#29 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,330 to Carbondale https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBolJ_0acsS1fT00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#42. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,156 (#17 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Chicago to Baltimore: 591 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 565 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzekV_0acsS1fT00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#41. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,170 (#20 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Chicago to Orlando: 2,694 (#25 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,524 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnzHE_0acsS1fT00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 1,229 (#2 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Chicago to Ann Arbor: 1,541 (#45 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 312 to Ann Arbor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU2YM_0acsS1fT00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#39. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,271 (#9 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Chicago to Pittsburgh: 983 (#62 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 288 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIxhK_0acsS1fT00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#38. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,281 (#14 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Chicago to Tampa: 3,734 (#18 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,453 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVNo4_0acsS1fT00
aka Kath // Flickr

#37. Springfield, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,296 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Chicago to Springfield: 1,484 (#49 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 188 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRUXj_0acsS1fT00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 1,310 (#2 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Chicago to Lafayette: 2,632 (#27 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,322 to Lafayette https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD9Nk_0acsS1fT00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#35. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Davenport in 2014-2018: 1,329 (#1 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Chicago to Davenport: 2,100 (#36 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 771 to Davenport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dNaU_0acsS1fT00
Pixabay

#34. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,332 (#12 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Chicago to Austin: 2,033 (#38 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 701 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA7QL_0acsS1fT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,348 (#6 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Chicago to Columbus: 2,227 (#35 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 879 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jslxj_0acsS1fT00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,462 (#13 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Chicago to Charlotte: 1,504 (#47 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 42 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZW58_0acsS1fT00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#31. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from South Bend in 2014-2018: 1,505 (#2 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Chicago to South Bend: 1,548 (#43 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 43 to South Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWKTd_0acsS1fT00
Canva

#30. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 1,515 (#5 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Chicago to Cleveland: 1,366 (#50 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 149 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppxof_0acsS1fT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,579 (#7 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Chicago to Nashville: 3,208 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,629 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BG5tY_0acsS1fT00
Public Domain

#28. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,607 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Chicago to Seattle: 3,744 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,137 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWNdm_0acsS1fT00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,694 (#6 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,642 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 948 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbcHL_0acsS1fT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,723 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Chicago to Denver: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,755 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hamLX_0acsS1fT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,802 (#25 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Chicago to Philadelphia: 1,547 (#44 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 255 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5ds8_0acsS1fT00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 1,847 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Chicago to Bloomington: 4,404 (#14 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,557 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxamG_0acsS1fT00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,928 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Chicago to San Diego: 3,370 (#22 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,442 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERFtI_0acsS1fT00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#22. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Kankakee in 2014-2018: 2,048 (#1 most common destination from Kankakee)
- Migration from Chicago to Kankakee: 2,298 (#34 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 250 to Kankakee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVLD4_0acsS1fT00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Madison in 2014-2018: 2,098 (#2 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Chicago to Madison: 3,434 (#21 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,336 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FiJ9_0acsS1fT00
Canva

#20. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 2,115 (#5 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Chicago to Cincinnati: 1,983 (#39 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 132 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crQ5z_0acsS1fT00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Racine in 2014-2018: 2,151 (#2 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Chicago to Racine: 2,334 (#33 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 183 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmgwH_0acsS1fT00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#18. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Peoria in 2014-2018: 2,243 (#1 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Chicago to Peoria: 1,617 (#42 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 626 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYyg2_0acsS1fT00
skeeze // Pixabay

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Houston in 2014-2018: 2,518 (#10 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Chicago to Houston: 4,629 (#12 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,111 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfRW7_0acsS1fT00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,534 (#16 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Chicago to Miami: 3,480 (#20 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 946 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WwSY_0acsS1fT00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#15. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Rockford in 2014-2018: 2,554 (#1 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Chicago to Rockford: 5,983 (#8 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,429 to Rockford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBYLi_0acsS1fT00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,574 (#17 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Chicago to Dallas: 6,037 (#6 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,463 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpXyg_0acsS1fT00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,587 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Chicago to Phoenix: 7,675 (#2 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 5,088 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGjec_0acsS1fT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Boston in 2014-2018: 2,677 (#13 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Chicago to Boston: 2,939 (#24 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 262 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUmWr_0acsS1fT00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,865 (#18 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Chicago to San Francisco: 3,842 (#16 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 977 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erRTj_0acsS1fT00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#10. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Detroit in 2014-2018: 2,882 (#5 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Chicago to Detroit: 3,562 (#19 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 680 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZeYT_0acsS1fT00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 3,086 (#5 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Chicago to Minneapolis: 6,031 (#7 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,945 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6PbH_0acsS1fT00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,300 (#9 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Chicago to Atlanta: 5,323 (#11 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,023 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpAKB_0acsS1fT00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,531 (#16 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Chicago to Washington: 4,142 (#15 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 611 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOB5j_0acsS1fT00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Champaign in 2014-2018: 3,826 (#1 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Chicago to Champaign: 11,042 (#1 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 7,216 to Champaign https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCgYh_0acsS1fT00
Max Pixel

#5. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 4,122 (#2 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Chicago to Milwaukee: 7,197 (#3 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,075 to Milwaukee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lx5vk_0acsS1fT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 4,319 (#2 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Chicago to Indianapolis: 6,868 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,549 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0aLu_0acsS1fT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 4,479 (#1 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Chicago to St. Louis: 5,491 (#10 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,012 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7Rdl_0acsS1fT00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,753 (#16 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Chicago to Los Angeles: 6,869 (#4 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,116 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1gLm_0acsS1fT00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago from New York in 2014-2018: 7,432 (#15 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Chicago to New York: 5,751 (#9 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,681 to Chicago
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Photography#San Francisco#Cincinnati#Seattle#Wikicommons Metros#Chicago Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Billwhittaker#Wikimedia Commons#San Antonio#Mo Ks#Carbondale Marion#Carbondale Famartin#Md Metro Area Migration#Orlando Andrewhorne#Springfield Qsthomson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILtherealdeal.com

Chicago homes prices rise but still trail major metros

Chicago single-family home prices rose 9.9 percent in April, the biggest increase for the month in seven years. But in a bit of good news/bad news, the figure still dropped the city to last place among major metros, according to a new report. Competition is stiff, with home prices soaring nationwide.
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD cast: Who is the most followed Chicago PD actor on Twitter?

While the Chicago PD cast are quite active on Instagram, you might be surprised to learn that only about half of the cast have active Twitter accounts!. That’s right, at the present time, the only members of the Chicago PD principal cast on Twitter are LaRoyce Hawkins, Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati. Although there are fan accounts dedicated to some of the show’s other actors, Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger and Amy Morton do not appear to have official accounts which are in regular use.
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
IndustryCharleston Regional Business Journal

We love our celebratory explosives in S.C.

Rankings determined by dollar value of fireworks imports into the state, divided by population. Maybe it’s because fireworks are illegal in North Carolina. Maybe it’s because we’re more patriotic than 45 other states in the U.S. However, the data is clear. South Carolinians love to shoot fireworks on holidays like July 4.
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Chicago, ILthisis50.com

Chicago Artist Jay2 Debuts “February” Video from “Send Heartss” EP

After a year-long hiatus, Chicago-based recording artist Jay2 releases the new visual for his single ‘February‘. ‘February’ is a single produced by Luke Almighty from his latest album ‘Send Heartss’. The video, directed by Blue Butterflies, takes place on a date with Jay2 telling a woman things doesn’t want to...