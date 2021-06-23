Metros sending the most people to Chicago
Metros sending the most people to ChicagoStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Chicago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Chicago from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Iowa City, IA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Iowa City in 2014-2018: 856 (#3 most common destination from Iowa City)
- Migration from Chicago to Iowa City: 1,748 (#41 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 892 to Iowa City
#49. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 904 (#6 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Chicago to Grand Rapids: 2,075 (#37 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,171 to Grand Rapids
#48. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 947 (#12 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Chicago to San Antonio: 1,802 (#40 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 855 to San Antonio
#47. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Riverside in 2014-2018: 962 (#22 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Chicago to Riverside: 1,133 (#55 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 171 to Riverside
#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 998 (#14 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Chicago to Kansas City: 1,126 (#56 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 128 to Kansas City
#45. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 1,044 (#2 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Chicago to Michigan City: 2,595 (#28 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Michigan City
#44. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,133 (#13 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Chicago to Las Vegas: 2,441 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,308 to Las Vegas
#43. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 1,149 (#1 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Chicago to Carbondale: 2,479 (#29 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,330 to Carbondale
#42. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,156 (#17 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Chicago to Baltimore: 591 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 565 to Chicago
#41. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,170 (#20 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Chicago to Orlando: 2,694 (#25 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,524 to Orlando
#40. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 1,229 (#2 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Chicago to Ann Arbor: 1,541 (#45 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 312 to Ann Arbor
#39. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,271 (#9 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Chicago to Pittsburgh: 983 (#62 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 288 to Chicago
#38. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,281 (#14 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Chicago to Tampa: 3,734 (#18 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,453 to Tampa
#37. Springfield, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,296 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Chicago to Springfield: 1,484 (#49 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 188 to Springfield
#36. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 1,310 (#2 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Chicago to Lafayette: 2,632 (#27 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,322 to Lafayette
#35. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Davenport in 2014-2018: 1,329 (#1 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Chicago to Davenport: 2,100 (#36 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 771 to Davenport
#34. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,332 (#12 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Chicago to Austin: 2,033 (#38 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 701 to Austin
#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,348 (#6 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Chicago to Columbus: 2,227 (#35 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 879 to Columbus
#32. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,462 (#13 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Chicago to Charlotte: 1,504 (#47 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 42 to Charlotte
#31. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from South Bend in 2014-2018: 1,505 (#2 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Chicago to South Bend: 1,548 (#43 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 43 to South Bend
#30. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 1,515 (#5 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Chicago to Cleveland: 1,366 (#50 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 149 to Chicago
#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,579 (#7 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Chicago to Nashville: 3,208 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,629 to Nashville
#28. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,607 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Chicago to Seattle: 3,744 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,137 to Seattle
#27. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,694 (#6 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,642 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 948 to Virginia Beach
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,723 (#13 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Chicago to Denver: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,755 to Denver
#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,802 (#25 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Chicago to Philadelphia: 1,547 (#44 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 255 to Chicago
#24. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 1,847 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Chicago to Bloomington: 4,404 (#14 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,557 to Bloomington
#23. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,928 (#15 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Chicago to San Diego: 3,370 (#22 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,442 to San Diego
#22. Kankakee, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Kankakee in 2014-2018: 2,048 (#1 most common destination from Kankakee)
- Migration from Chicago to Kankakee: 2,298 (#34 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 250 to Kankakee
#21. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Madison in 2014-2018: 2,098 (#2 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Chicago to Madison: 3,434 (#21 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,336 to Madison
#20. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 2,115 (#5 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Chicago to Cincinnati: 1,983 (#39 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 132 to Chicago
#19. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Racine in 2014-2018: 2,151 (#2 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Chicago to Racine: 2,334 (#33 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 183 to Racine
#18. Peoria, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Peoria in 2014-2018: 2,243 (#1 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Chicago to Peoria: 1,617 (#42 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 626 to Chicago
#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Houston in 2014-2018: 2,518 (#10 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Chicago to Houston: 4,629 (#12 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,111 to Houston
#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,534 (#16 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Chicago to Miami: 3,480 (#20 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 946 to Miami
#15. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Rockford in 2014-2018: 2,554 (#1 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Chicago to Rockford: 5,983 (#8 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,429 to Rockford
#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,574 (#17 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Chicago to Dallas: 6,037 (#6 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,463 to Dallas
#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,587 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Chicago to Phoenix: 7,675 (#2 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 5,088 to Phoenix
#12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Boston in 2014-2018: 2,677 (#13 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Chicago to Boston: 2,939 (#24 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 262 to Boston
#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,865 (#18 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Chicago to San Francisco: 3,842 (#16 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 977 to San Francisco
#10. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Detroit in 2014-2018: 2,882 (#5 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Chicago to Detroit: 3,562 (#19 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 680 to Detroit
#9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 3,086 (#5 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Chicago to Minneapolis: 6,031 (#7 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,945 to Minneapolis
#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 3,300 (#9 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Chicago to Atlanta: 5,323 (#11 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,023 to Atlanta
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,531 (#16 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Chicago to Washington: 4,142 (#15 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 611 to Washington
#6. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Champaign in 2014-2018: 3,826 (#1 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Chicago to Champaign: 11,042 (#1 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 7,216 to Champaign
#5. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 4,122 (#2 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Chicago to Milwaukee: 7,197 (#3 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 3,075 to Milwaukee
#4. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 4,319 (#2 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Chicago to Indianapolis: 6,868 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,549 to Indianapolis
#3. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 4,479 (#1 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Chicago to St. Louis: 5,491 (#10 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,012 to St. Louis
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,753 (#16 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Chicago to Los Angeles: 6,869 (#4 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 2,116 to Los Angeles
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Chicago from New York in 2014-2018: 7,432 (#15 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Chicago to New York: 5,751 (#9 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 1,681 to Chicago