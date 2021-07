James Corden has heard the criticism about his ongoing "Spill Your Guts" game on CBS' The Late Late Show, and he now says the team is course correcting. With "Spill Your Guts," Corden presents his guests with foods that are meant to be gross and gives them the option of answering personal questions or eating what's in front of them. A TikTok user, Kim Saira, had posted a video that noted some of the plates the show uses for this bit are "actual Asian food." She then started a Change.org petition, which has since amassed more than 45,000 signatures, for Corden to issue an apology and for the show to remove the segment.