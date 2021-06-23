Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Dallas

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDQWf_0acsRxND00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

Metros sending the most people to Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Dallas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Dallas from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118bqA_0acsRxND00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#50. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Midland in 2014-2018: 1,157 (#3 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Dallas to Midland: 1,165 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 8 to Midland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUpar_0acsRxND00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#49. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,180 (#17 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Dallas to Tampa: 1,231 (#32 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 51 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGScP_0acsRxND00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#48. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,210 (#11 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Dallas to Pittsburgh: 453 (#70 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 757 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJuiv_0acsRxND00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#47. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from McAllen in 2014-2018: 1,228 (#4 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,043 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 185 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEOhy_0acsRxND00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#46. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,236 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Dallas to Detroit: 916 (#49 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 320 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPHFP_0acsRxND00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#45. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Odessa in 2014-2018: 1,246 (#3 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Dallas to Odessa: 1,131 (#38 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 115 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSalx_0acsRxND00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,263 (#11 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,066 (#43 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 197 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RE4Q3_0acsRxND00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#43. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,273 (#1 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Dallas to Longview: 2,768 (#14 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,495 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ve55R_0acsRxND00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#42. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#1 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Dallas to Wichita Falls: 1,285 (#30 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 19 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5BnB_0acsRxND00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#41. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Abilene in 2014-2018: 1,318 (#1 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Dallas to Abilene: 3,336 (#11 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,018 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zatKx_0acsRxND00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,323 (#22 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Dallas to Boston: 1,071 (#42 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 252 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2RMC_0acsRxND00
Public Domain

#39. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,436 (#24 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Dallas to Seattle: 2,617 (#16 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,181 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btHmD_0acsRxND00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#38. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,459 (#16 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 975 (#46 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 484 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s14j5_0acsRxND00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#37. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,503 (#1 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Dallas to Fayetteville: 1,693 (#26 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 190 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUYSO_0acsRxND00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#36. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,513 (#9 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Dallas to Baltimore: 540 (#64 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 973 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3Qqo_0acsRxND00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#35. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Memphis in 2014-2018: 1,543 (#2 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Dallas to Memphis: 665 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 878 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uN9yV_0acsRxND00
Public Domain

#34. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 1,549 (#2 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Dallas to Beaumont: 962 (#47 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 587 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDn3U_0acsRxND00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,574 (#7 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 401 (#79 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,173 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWurL_0acsRxND00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,592 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Dallas to Las Vegas: 749 (#53 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 843 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icdDr_0acsRxND00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,638 (#27 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Dallas to Philadelphia: 1,618 (#27 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 20 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hILr3_0acsRxND00
Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#30. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Sherman in 2014-2018: 1,651 (#1 most common destination from Sherman)
- Migration from Dallas to Sherman: 3,778 (#8 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,127 to Sherman https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxgjW_0acsRxND00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,765 (#6 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Dallas to Nashville: 1,230 (#33 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 535 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exeyo_0acsRxND00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#2 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Dallas to Tulsa: 1,836 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 66 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuC2S_0acsRxND00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#27. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,966 (#11 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Dallas to Orlando: 1,459 (#28 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 507 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oue28_0acsRxND00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,996 (#8 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Dallas to Minneapolis: 1,083 (#40 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 913 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fZn0_0acsRxND00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from El Paso in 2014-2018: 2,054 (#4 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Dallas to El Paso: 1,861 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 193 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjJfR_0acsRxND00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Riverside in 2014-2018: 2,123 (#9 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 1,058 (#44 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,065 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaTCA_0acsRxND00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 2,236 (#1 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Dallas to Shreveport: 566 (#62 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,670 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7Ng1_0acsRxND00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#22. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 2,239 (#1 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Dallas to Amarillo: 1,226 (#34 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,013 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSmfK_0acsRxND00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Denver in 2014-2018: 2,279 (#9 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Dallas to Denver: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 749 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODPoI_0acsRxND00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#20. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from College Station in 2014-2018: 2,453 (#2 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Dallas to College Station: 4,206 (#7 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,753 to College Station https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh60J_0acsRxND00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Tyler in 2014-2018: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Tyler)
- Migration from Dallas to Tyler: 2,327 (#20 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 203 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBiVa_0acsRxND00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#18. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Waco in 2014-2018: 2,863 (#1 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Dallas to Waco: 3,581 (#9 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 718 to Waco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKEQG_0acsRxND00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#17. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 2,865 (#3 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Dallas to Kansas City: 923 (#48 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,942 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hglw_0acsRxND00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 2,951 (#3 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 1,794 (#24 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,157 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4cDb_0acsRxND00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,995 (#12 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Dallas to Miami: 1,765 (#25 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,230 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsJbK_0acsRxND00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 3,000 (#15 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Dallas to San Francisco: 1,143 (#36 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,857 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKOn7_0acsRxND00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from San Diego in 2014-2018: 3,063 (#6 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Dallas to San Diego: 1,902 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,161 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KigDv_0acsRxND00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Killeen in 2014-2018: 3,147 (#1 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Dallas to Killeen: 2,384 (#19 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 763 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylDFZ_0acsRxND00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 3,188 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Dallas to Phoenix: 2,463 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 725 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiH8q_0acsRxND00
Wikimedia

#10. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 3,246 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Dallas to Oklahoma City: 4,711 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,465 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5j9j_0acsRxND00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,458 (#17 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Dallas to Washington: 2,754 (#15 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 704 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzg03_0acsRxND00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 3,482 (#1 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Dallas to Lubbock: 5,226 (#4 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,744 to Lubbock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7TUZ_0acsRxND00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 4,190 (#5 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Dallas to Atlanta: 3,141 (#12 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,049 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzsnk_0acsRxND00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Chicago in 2014-2018: 6,037 (#6 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Dallas to Chicago: 2,574 (#17 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 3,463 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVJlD_0acsRxND00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from New York in 2014-2018: 6,868 (#16 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Dallas to New York: 3,471 (#10 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 3,397 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46N82M_0acsRxND00
Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 8,651 (#2 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Dallas to San Antonio: 5,781 (#3 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,870 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNnei_0acsRxND00
Pixabay

#3. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Austin in 2014-2018: 9,227 (#2 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Dallas to Austin: 11,902 (#2 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,675 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0We7sn_0acsRxND00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 10,264 (#8 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Dallas to Los Angeles: 4,341 (#6 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 5,923 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6yIY_0acsRxND00
skeeze // Pixabay

#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas from Houston in 2014-2018: 16,232 (#1 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Dallas to Houston: 18,059 (#1 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,827 to Houston
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#U S Census Bureau#San Francisco#Wikimedia Commons Metros#Dallas Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Sg Arts#Alvesgaspar#Mcallen Edinburg Mission#Ma Nh#Wa#Ar#Fayetteville Famartin#Md Metro Area Migration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Dallas

Dallas is the biggest city in and the capital of Dallas County, with sections of the city spreading into Collin, Denton, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties. With a population of 1,343,573 people in 2019, it is the ninth most populous city in the United States and the third most populous in Texas, behind San Antonio and Houston. The city of Dallas, located in North Texas, is the center of the biggest metropolitan region in the Southern United States, as well as the largest inland urban area in the United States without a navigable link to the sea. [a] It is the most populous city in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, which has a population of 7.5 million people and is the country's fourth-largest metropolitan region.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Maurion Horn Likely the Top Oklahoma Prospect Texas Tech Has Ever Landed

With the commitment of Maurion Horn, Texas Tech just landed what surely is its highest rated recruit ever from the state of Oklahoma. The only other candidates for that distinction would be running back Harrison Jeffers from Lawton, defensive tackle Pearlie Graves from Tulsa, and defensive back Tre’Vante Porter from Oklahoma City. All three of those recruits were major gets for Texas Tech, but none of them had a firm offer from Oklahoma. Horn did.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The top rated cornerbacks to ever commit to WVU Football

This weekend, West Virginia secured a commitment from Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells. The 247Sports four-star recruit immediately becomes one of the top prospects to every pledge to the Mountaineers. Certainly at the cornerback position. Maybe the most talented cornerback to ever come through Morgantown was Adam...
Oregon StateBleacher Report

5-Star OL Kelvin Banks Commits to Oregon over Texas, Texas A&M, More

Kelvin Banks, a 5-star offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022, has chosen to attend Oregon and announced the news Sunday on Twitter:. Committed🦆‼️ #scoducks #Kelvin2Eugene @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/x2OzM0l6Kn. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports added more insight on the commitment. The 6'5", 300-pound Banks fielded 24 offers, per 247Sports, including...
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Homefield just released vintage Wisconsin apparel line for Big New Saturday

Homefield Apparel, aka The Good Brand, has been making incredibly comfortable, officially licensed premium collegiate apparel with vintage college designs since 2018. Here, in the year of our Lord 2021, they have finally secured the Wisconsin Badgers license and now, as of mere minutes ago, have 14 brand spanking new designs for you on their website.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Florida StateStar-Banner

Florida wins USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Men’s All-Sports Title

Florida won the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference Men’s All-Sports title, presented by USA Today Network, for the 22nd time in program history. Arkansas claimed its first SEC Overall and Women’s All-Sports titles with nine conference championships in 2020-21. The Razorbacks’ overall percentage of .71106 just edged UF’s .71053, while the Gators (.7688) topped Alabama (.7313) in the men’s rankings.
College SportsCBS Sports

Pac-12 strength of schedule rankings 2021: Colorado faces challenging league slate, Washington has easy path

If the Pac-12 remains on the sidelines of the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year this upcoming season, it won't be due to a lack of nonconference opportunities. With Oregon playing at Ohio State (Sept. 11), Washington playing at Michigan (Sept. 11) and USC playing a trio of non-league foes that finished 28-4 last season, the conference's front-runners will have some chances to prove their mettle on the big stage.
Oklahoma StateBurnt Orange Nation

3-star OT Cameron Williams commits to Oregon over Oklahoma, Texas

The Texas Longhorns missed a chance to surge on the recruiting trail when three-star Duncanville offensive tackle Cameron Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday over the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. The decision comes less than two full months after the Longhorns officially jumped into the mix,...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

The Most Dubious Business Name in Dallas

I pass this place with some regularity. It sits near the intersection of Buckner and John West. The shop, as you can see from the message on its facade, has moved. Public records indicate that a guy in Los Angeles owns the property. Whatever. Bottom line: I am casting serious...