Metros sending the most people to Dallas
Metros sending the most people to DallasStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Dallas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Dallas from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Midland in 2014-2018: 1,157 (#3 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Dallas to Midland: 1,165 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 8 to Midland
#49. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,180 (#17 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Dallas to Tampa: 1,231 (#32 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 51 to Tampa
#48. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,210 (#11 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Dallas to Pittsburgh: 453 (#70 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 757 to Dallas
#47. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from McAllen in 2014-2018: 1,228 (#4 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Dallas to McAllen: 1,043 (#45 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 185 to Dallas
#46. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,236 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Dallas to Detroit: 916 (#49 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 320 to Dallas
#45. Odessa, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Odessa in 2014-2018: 1,246 (#3 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Dallas to Odessa: 1,131 (#38 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 115 to Dallas
#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,263 (#11 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,066 (#43 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 197 to Dallas
#43. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,273 (#1 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Dallas to Longview: 2,768 (#14 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,495 to Longview
#42. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#1 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Dallas to Wichita Falls: 1,285 (#30 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 19 to Dallas
#41. Abilene, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Abilene in 2014-2018: 1,318 (#1 most common destination from Abilene)
- Migration from Dallas to Abilene: 3,336 (#11 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,018 to Abilene
#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,323 (#22 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Dallas to Boston: 1,071 (#42 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 252 to Dallas
#39. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,436 (#24 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Dallas to Seattle: 2,617 (#16 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,181 to Seattle
#38. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,459 (#16 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Dallas to San Jose: 975 (#46 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 484 to Dallas
#37. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,503 (#1 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Dallas to Fayetteville: 1,693 (#26 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 190 to Fayetteville
#36. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,513 (#9 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Dallas to Baltimore: 540 (#64 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 973 to Dallas
#35. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Memphis in 2014-2018: 1,543 (#2 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Dallas to Memphis: 665 (#58 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 878 to Dallas
#34. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 1,549 (#2 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Dallas to Beaumont: 962 (#47 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 587 to Dallas
#33. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,574 (#7 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 401 (#79 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,173 to Dallas
#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,592 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Dallas to Las Vegas: 749 (#53 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 843 to Dallas
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,638 (#27 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Dallas to Philadelphia: 1,618 (#27 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 20 to Dallas
#30. Sherman-Denison, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Sherman in 2014-2018: 1,651 (#1 most common destination from Sherman)
- Migration from Dallas to Sherman: 3,778 (#8 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,127 to Sherman
#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Nashville in 2014-2018: 1,765 (#6 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Dallas to Nashville: 1,230 (#33 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 535 to Dallas
#28. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#2 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Dallas to Tulsa: 1,836 (#23 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 66 to Dallas
#27. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,966 (#11 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Dallas to Orlando: 1,459 (#28 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 507 to Dallas
#26. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,996 (#8 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Dallas to Minneapolis: 1,083 (#40 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 913 to Dallas
#25. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from El Paso in 2014-2018: 2,054 (#4 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Dallas to El Paso: 1,861 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 193 to Dallas
#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Riverside in 2014-2018: 2,123 (#9 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Dallas to Riverside: 1,058 (#44 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,065 to Dallas
#23. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 2,236 (#1 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Dallas to Shreveport: 566 (#62 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,670 to Dallas
#22. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 2,239 (#1 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Dallas to Amarillo: 1,226 (#34 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,013 to Dallas
#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Denver in 2014-2018: 2,279 (#9 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Dallas to Denver: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 749 to Denver
#20. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from College Station in 2014-2018: 2,453 (#2 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Dallas to College Station: 4,206 (#7 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,753 to College Station
#19. Tyler, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Tyler in 2014-2018: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Tyler)
- Migration from Dallas to Tyler: 2,327 (#20 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 203 to Dallas
#18. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Waco in 2014-2018: 2,863 (#1 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Dallas to Waco: 3,581 (#9 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 718 to Waco
#17. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 2,865 (#3 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Dallas to Kansas City: 923 (#48 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,942 to Dallas
#16. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 2,951 (#3 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Dallas to St. Louis: 1,794 (#24 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,157 to Dallas
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,995 (#12 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Dallas to Miami: 1,765 (#25 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,230 to Dallas
#14. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 3,000 (#15 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Dallas to San Francisco: 1,143 (#36 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,857 to Dallas
#13. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from San Diego in 2014-2018: 3,063 (#6 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Dallas to San Diego: 1,902 (#21 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,161 to Dallas
#12. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Killeen in 2014-2018: 3,147 (#1 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Dallas to Killeen: 2,384 (#19 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 763 to Dallas
#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 3,188 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Dallas to Phoenix: 2,463 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 725 to Dallas
#10. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 3,246 (#2 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Dallas to Oklahoma City: 4,711 (#5 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,465 to Oklahoma City
#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,458 (#17 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Dallas to Washington: 2,754 (#15 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 704 to Dallas
#8. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 3,482 (#1 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Dallas to Lubbock: 5,226 (#4 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,744 to Lubbock
#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 4,190 (#5 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Dallas to Atlanta: 3,141 (#12 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,049 to Dallas
#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Chicago in 2014-2018: 6,037 (#6 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Dallas to Chicago: 2,574 (#17 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 3,463 to Dallas
#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from New York in 2014-2018: 6,868 (#16 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Dallas to New York: 3,471 (#10 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 3,397 to Dallas
#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 8,651 (#2 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Dallas to San Antonio: 5,781 (#3 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,870 to Dallas
#3. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Austin in 2014-2018: 9,227 (#2 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Dallas to Austin: 11,902 (#2 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2,675 to Austin
#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 10,264 (#8 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Dallas to Los Angeles: 4,341 (#6 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 5,923 to Dallas
#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas from Houston in 2014-2018: 16,232 (#1 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Dallas to Houston: 18,059 (#1 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 1,827 to Houston