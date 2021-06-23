Metros sending the most people to Dallas

Dallas is the biggest city in and the capital of Dallas County, with sections of the city spreading into Collin, Denton, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties. With a population of 1,343,573 people in 2019, it is the ninth most populous city in the United States and the third most populous in Texas, behind San Antonio and Houston. The city of Dallas, located in North Texas, is the center of the biggest metropolitan region in the Southern United States, as well as the largest inland urban area in the United States without a navigable link to the sea. [a] It is the most populous city in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, which has a population of 7.5 million people and is the country's fourth-largest metropolitan region.