Metros sending the most people to Cleveland
Metros sending the most people to ClevelandStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 168 (#30 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Cleveland to Cape Coral: 330 (#36 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 162 to Cape Coral
#49. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 180 (#19 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Cleveland to Roanoke: 15 (#202 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 165 to Cleveland
#48. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Killeen in 2014-2018: 188 (#36 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Cleveland to Killeen: 171 (#53 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 17 to Cleveland
#47. Lima, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Lima in 2014-2018: 189 (#4 most common destination from Lima)
- Migration from Cleveland to Lima: 145 (#62 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 44 to Cleveland
#46. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 191 (#23 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Cleveland to Harrisburg: 20 (#188 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 171 to Cleveland
#45. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 194 (#22 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Cleveland to Syracuse: 99 (#83 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 95 to Cleveland
#44. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 194 (#86 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Cleveland to Baltimore: 381 (#31 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 187 to Baltimore
#43. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Hartford in 2014-2018: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Cleveland to Hartford: 204 (#45 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 7 to Hartford
#42. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Orlando in 2014-2018: 198 (#78 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Cleveland to Orlando: 627 (#20 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 429 to Orlando
#41. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 199 (#36 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Cleveland to Bridgeport: 87 (#92 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 112 to Cleveland
#40. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Portland in 2014-2018: 204 (#68 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Cleveland to Portland: 164 (#55 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 40 to Cleveland
#39. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 207 (#73 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Cleveland to Minneapolis: 475 (#24 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 268 to Minneapolis
#38. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 212 (#18 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Cleveland to Ann Arbor: 468 (#25 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 256 to Ann Arbor
#37. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Weirton in 2014-2018: 214 (#4 most common destination from Weirton)
- Migration from Cleveland to Weirton: 10 (#217 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 204 to Cleveland
#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 219 (#78 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Cleveland to St. Louis: 238 (#41 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 19 to St. Louis
#35. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 236 (#27 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Cleveland to Birmingham: 0 (#278 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 236 to Cleveland
#34. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 239 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Cleveland to Phoenix: 961 (#13 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 722 to Phoenix
#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from North Port in 2014-2018: 248 (#24 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Cleveland to North Port: 375 (#33 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 127 to North Port
#32. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 252 (#59 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Cleveland to Las Vegas: 437 (#26 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 185 to Las Vegas
#31. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Springfield in 2014-2018: 288 (#4 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Cleveland to Springfield: 297 (#37 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 9 to Springfield
#30. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 296 (#57 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Cleveland to Charlotte: 413 (#28 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 117 to Charlotte
#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 300 (#46 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Cleveland to Indianapolis: 77 (#104 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 223 to Cleveland
#28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 315 (#59 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Cleveland to Virginia Beach: 356 (#34 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 41 to Virginia Beach
#27. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 319 (#19 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Cleveland to Buffalo: 142 (#63 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 177 to Cleveland
#26. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Seattle in 2014-2018: 339 (#71 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Cleveland to Seattle: 437 (#26 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 98 to Seattle
#25. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Erie in 2014-2018: 361 (#3 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Cleveland to Erie: 347 (#35 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 14 to Cleveland
#24. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Boston in 2014-2018: 398 (#62 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Cleveland to Boston: 235 (#42 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 163 to Cleveland
#23. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 435 (#54 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Cleveland to San Francisco: 401 (#30 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 34 to Cleveland
#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Houston in 2014-2018: 447 (#67 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Cleveland to Houston: 589 (#21 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 142 to Houston
#21. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 477 (#32 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Cleveland to San Antonio: 55 (#125 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 422 to Cleveland
#20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Miami in 2014-2018: 503 (#58 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Cleveland to Miami: 643 (#19 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 140 to Miami
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 508 (#85 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Cleveland to Los Angeles: 777 (#17 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 269 to Los Angeles
#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Dallas in 2014-2018: 516 (#66 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Cleveland to Dallas: 255 (#38 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 261 to Cleveland
#17. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Dayton in 2014-2018: 552 (#7 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Cleveland to Dayton: 1,310 (#7 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 758 to Dayton
#16. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from San Diego in 2014-2018: 595 (#52 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Cleveland to San Diego: 125 (#74 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 470 to Cleveland
#15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 611 (#53 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Cleveland to Philadelphia: 804 (#16 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 193 to Philadelphia
#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Tampa in 2014-2018: 634 (#35 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Cleveland to Tampa: 652 (#18 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 18 to Tampa
#13. Mansfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 667 (#2 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Cleveland to Mansfield: 1,326 (#6 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 659 to Mansfield
#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 876 (#50 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Cleveland to Atlanta: 1,112 (#10 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 236 to Atlanta
#11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Detroit in 2014-2018: 910 (#23 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Cleveland to Detroit: 875 (#15 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 35 to Cleveland
#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Washington in 2014-2018: 933 (#54 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Cleveland to Washington: 977 (#12 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 44 to Washington
#9. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,213 (#10 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Cleveland to Pittsburgh: 958 (#14 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 255 to Cleveland
#8. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Toledo in 2014-2018: 1,219 (#3 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Cleveland to Toledo: 2,922 (#3 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 1,703 to Toledo
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,366 (#50 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Cleveland to Chicago: 1,515 (#5 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 149 to Chicago
#6. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Canton in 2014-2018: 1,392 (#2 most common destination from Canton)
- Migration from Cleveland to Canton: 1,190 (#8 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 202 to Cleveland
#5. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 1,481 (#6 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Cleveland to Cincinnati: 2,717 (#4 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 1,236 to Cincinnati
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from New York in 2014-2018: 1,534 (#66 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Cleveland to New York: 1,095 (#11 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 439 to Cleveland
#3. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Youngstown in 2014-2018: 1,815 (#2 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Migration from Cleveland to Youngstown: 1,155 (#9 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 660 to Cleveland
#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Columbus in 2014-2018: 3,129 (#3 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Cleveland to Columbus: 6,338 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 3,209 to Columbus
#1. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Cleveland from Akron in 2014-2018: 6,302 (#1 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Cleveland to Akron: 9,270 (#1 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Net migration: 2,968 to Akron