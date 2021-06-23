Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Boston

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkwVl_0acsRsxa00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Boston using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Boston from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110Cx5_0acsRsxa00
Pixabay

#50. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 408 (#40 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Boston to Sacramento: 264 (#81 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 144 to Boston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCDSN_0acsRsxa00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Madison in 2014-2018: 417 (#16 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Boston to Madison: 390 (#63 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 27 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07evvY_0acsRsxa00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#48. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from North Port in 2014-2018: 441 (#17 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Boston to North Port: 831 (#35 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 390 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDF2H_0acsRsxa00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Columbus in 2014-2018: 448 (#31 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Boston to Columbus: 496 (#53 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 48 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vPfR_0acsRsxa00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#46. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Ithaca in 2014-2018: 455 (#2 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Migration from Boston to Ithaca: 597 (#46 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 142 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryuk0_0acsRsxa00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#45. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 473 (#35 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Boston to Las Vegas: 482 (#56 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcJjX_0acsRsxa00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 503 (#16 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Boston to New Orleans: 237 (#85 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 266 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pw31g_0acsRsxa00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Nashville in 2014-2018: 519 (#20 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Boston to Nashville: 768 (#37 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 249 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dJZf_0acsRsxa00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#42. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 522 (#22 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Boston to Raleigh: 1,083 (#28 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 561 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqqfx_0acsRsxa00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 575 (#29 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Boston to St. Louis: 414 (#61 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 161 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFhiJ_0acsRsxa00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 578 (#33 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Boston to Charlotte: 1,233 (#26 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 655 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uUpv_0acsRsxa00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#39. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Durham in 2014-2018: 589 (#12 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Boston to Durham: 553 (#48 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 36 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF04G_0acsRsxa00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#38. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Riverside in 2014-2018: 617 (#38 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Boston to Riverside: 485 (#55 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 132 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNjQn_0acsRsxa00
Protophobic // Wikicommons

#37. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Pittsfield in 2014-2018: 619 (#2 most common destination from Pittsfield)
- Migration from Boston to Pittsfield: 664 (#42 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 45 to Pittsfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ownm2_0acsRsxa00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 647 (#28 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Boston to Virginia Beach: 550 (#49 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 97 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASDUR_0acsRsxa00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 665 (#42 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Boston to Phoenix: 908 (#33 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 243 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP30h_0acsRsxa00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#34. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 670 (#32 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Boston to Minneapolis: 698 (#39 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 28 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpDKw_0acsRsxa00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Denver in 2014-2018: 687 (#35 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Boston to Denver: 1,267 (#24 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 580 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OF25_0acsRsxa00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Rochester in 2014-2018: 690 (#9 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Boston to Rochester: 1,006 (#29 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 316 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vbiw_0acsRsxa00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#31. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Norwich in 2014-2018: 706 (#5 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Boston to Norwich: 348 (#70 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 358 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MpNh_0acsRsxa00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 717 (#6 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Boston to Ann Arbor: 547 (#51 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 170 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuSgv_0acsRsxa00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#29. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Burlington in 2014-2018: 758 (#1 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Boston to Burlington: 1,715 (#17 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 957 to Burlington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g08Iv_0acsRsxa00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#28. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Tampa in 2014-2018: 768 (#30 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Boston to Tampa: 1,800 (#16 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,032 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OM6YG_0acsRsxa00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#27. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 797 (#21 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Boston to Pittsburgh: 467 (#57 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 330 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtxrd_0acsRsxa00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 833 (#4 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Boston to Syracuse: 501 (#52 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 332 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDLV6_0acsRsxa00
skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Houston in 2014-2018: 957 (#31 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Boston to Houston: 1,356 (#20 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 399 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQ9Q4_0acsRsxa00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from San Jose in 2014-2018: 971 (#22 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Boston to San Jose: 1,265 (#25 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 294 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2K9t_0acsRsxa00
Public Domain

#23. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,001 (#33 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Boston to Seattle: 2,358 (#14 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,357 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUyLr_0acsRsxa00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,071 (#42 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Boston to Dallas: 1,323 (#22 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 252 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB1z1_0acsRsxa00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,230 (#18 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Boston to Orlando: 1,304 (#23 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 74 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCUB8_0acsRsxa00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#20. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Albany in 2014-2018: 1,423 (#3 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Boston to Albany: 1,333 (#21 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 90 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZnZP_0acsRsxa00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#19. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,434 (#10 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Boston to Baltimore: 1,119 (#27 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 315 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk4OB_0acsRsxa00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#18. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from New Haven in 2014-2018: 1,530 (#5 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Boston to New Haven: 838 (#34 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 692 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9msm_0acsRsxa00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#17. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,553 (#18 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Boston to San Diego: 1,587 (#18 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 34 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euaIC_0acsRsxa00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,796 (#23 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Boston to Atlanta: 1,568 (#19 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 228 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFL4I_0acsRsxa00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 1,981 (#4 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Boston to Bridgeport: 976 (#32 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,005 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j53Z_0acsRsxa00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#14. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Hartford in 2014-2018: 2,666 (#2 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Boston to Hartford: 1,919 (#15 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 747 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiDLW_0acsRsxa00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,745 (#13 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Boston to Miami: 4,623 (#7 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,878 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPZTY_0acsRsxa00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,937 (#16 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Boston to San Francisco: 2,929 (#11 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 8 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMoJP_0acsRsxa00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,939 (#24 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Boston to Chicago: 2,677 (#13 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 262 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NINQG_0acsRsxa00
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#10. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Barnstable Town in 2014-2018: 3,149 (#1 most common destination from Barnstable Town)
- Migration from Boston to Barnstable Town: 2,834 (#12 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 315 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGA0j_0acsRsxa00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Portland in 2014-2018: 3,191 (#1 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Boston to Portland: 4,669 (#6 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,478 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PULuT_0acsRsxa00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 3,467 (#19 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Boston to Los Angeles: 4,500 (#8 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 1,033 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mAY9_0acsRsxa00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#7. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 3,872 (#8 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Boston to Philadelphia: 2,962 (#10 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 910 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHX1C_0acsRsxa00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Washington in 2014-2018: 4,705 (#8 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Boston to Washington: 4,395 (#9 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 310 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abvXL_0acsRsxa00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Springfield in 2014-2018: 4,795 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Boston to Springfield: 7,594 (#5 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2,799 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7Dnx_0acsRsxa00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Manchester in 2014-2018: 5,628 (#1 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Boston to Manchester: 10,384 (#3 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 4,756 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Z80b_0acsRsxa00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#3. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Worcester in 2014-2018: 11,420 (#1 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Boston to Worcester: 13,683 (#2 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 2,263 to Worcester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XClYM_0acsRsxa00
spablab // Flickr

#2. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from Providence in 2014-2018: 12,145 (#1 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Boston to Providence: 17,188 (#1 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 5,043 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIASO_0acsRsxa00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Boston from New York in 2014-2018: 16,264 (#3 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Boston to New York: 9,565 (#4 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 6,699 to Boston
