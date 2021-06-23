Metros sending the most people to Detroit
Metros sending the most people to DetroitStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Detroit using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Detroit from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Memphis in 2014-2018: 370 (#22 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Detroit to Memphis: 82 (#134 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 288 to Detroit
#49. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Denver in 2014-2018: 379 (#60 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Detroit to Denver: 806 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 427 to Denver
#48. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Greenville in 2014-2018: 393 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Detroit to Greenville: 210 (#79 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 183 to Detroit
#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 398 (#33 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Detroit to Cincinnati: 576 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 178 to Cincinnati
#46. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 405 (#7 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Detroit to Montgomery: 141 (#96 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 264 to Detroit
#45. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Orlando in 2014-2018: 414 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Detroit to Orlando: 1,072 (#21 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 658 to Orlando
#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 422 (#42 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Detroit to Virginia Beach: 471 (#44 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 49 to Virginia Beach
#43. Bay City, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Bay City in 2014-2018: 425 (#3 most common destination from Bay City)
- Migration from Detroit to Bay City: 334 (#59 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 91 to Detroit
#42. Midland, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Midland in 2014-2018: 432 (#1 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Detroit to Midland: 304 (#62 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 128 to Detroit
#41. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Riverside in 2014-2018: 435 (#53 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Detroit to Riverside: 545 (#40 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 110 to Riverside
#40. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 451 (#12 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Detroit to Buffalo: 117 (#108 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 334 to Detroit
#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 452 (#39 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Detroit to Charlotte: 740 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 288 to Charlotte
#38. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 460 (#38 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Detroit to Pittsburgh: 275 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 185 to Detroit
#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Tucson in 2014-2018: 469 (#21 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Detroit to Tucson: 352 (#56 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 117 to Detroit
#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 494 (#29 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Detroit to Indianapolis: 605 (#33 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 111 to Indianapolis
#35. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 522 (#9 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Detroit to Louisville/Jefferson County: 423 (#50 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 99 to Detroit
#34. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 530 (#47 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Detroit to San Francisco: 739 (#28 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 209 to San Francisco
#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from North Port in 2014-2018: 534 (#12 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Detroit to North Port: 718 (#30 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 184 to North Port
#32. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 536 (#24 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Detroit to Jacksonville: 492 (#42 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 44 to Detroit
#31. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 556 (#3 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Detroit to Battle Creek: 579 (#36 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 23 to Battle Creek
#30. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Niles in 2014-2018: 566 (#3 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Detroit to Niles: 197 (#80 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 369 to Detroit
#29. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 567 (#34 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Detroit to St. Louis: 562 (#39 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 5 to Detroit
#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Boston in 2014-2018: 606 (#45 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Detroit to Boston: 240 (#72 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 366 to Detroit
#27. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Muskegon in 2014-2018: 617 (#2 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Migration from Detroit to Muskegon: 589 (#35 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 28 to Detroit
#26. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Columbus in 2014-2018: 622 (#21 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Detroit to Columbus: 923 (#22 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 301 to Columbus
#25. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 653 (#24 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Detroit to Las Vegas: 845 (#24 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 192 to Las Vegas
#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Seattle in 2014-2018: 663 (#46 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Detroit to Seattle: 729 (#29 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 66 to Seattle
#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Nashville in 2014-2018: 679 (#15 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Detroit to Nashville: 781 (#26 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 102 to Nashville
#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Houston in 2014-2018: 683 (#46 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Detroit to Houston: 1,433 (#13 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 750 to Houston
#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from San Diego in 2014-2018: 711 (#41 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Detroit to San Diego: 1,083 (#20 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 372 to San Diego
#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 805 (#40 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Detroit to Philadelphia: 590 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 215 to Detroit
#19. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Toledo in 2014-2018: 830 (#5 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Detroit to Toledo: 1,366 (#14 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 536 to Toledo
#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Tampa in 2014-2018: 852 (#25 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Detroit to Tampa: 2,291 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,439 to Tampa
#17. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 875 (#15 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Detroit to Cleveland: 910 (#23 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 35 to Cleveland
#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Dallas in 2014-2018: 916 (#49 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Detroit to Dallas: 1,236 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 320 to Dallas
#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Washington in 2014-2018: 964 (#52 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Detroit to Washington: 1,351 (#15 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 387 to Washington
#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,093 (#29 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Detroit to Phoenix: 2,265 (#9 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,172 to Phoenix
#13. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Jackson in 2014-2018: 1,106 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 1,854 (#11 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 748 to Jackson
#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Detroit to Los Angeles: 1,165 (#19 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 8 to Detroit
#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,201 (#27 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Detroit to Miami: 1,316 (#16 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 115 to Miami
#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 1,321 (#2 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Detroit to Kalamazoo: 2,451 (#7 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,130 to Kalamazoo
#9. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Saginaw in 2014-2018: 1,529 (#1 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Migration from Detroit to Saginaw: 1,280 (#17 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 249 to Detroit
#8. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Monroe in 2014-2018: 1,771 (#1 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Detroit to Monroe: 2,536 (#6 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 765 to Monroe
#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,785 (#24 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Detroit to Atlanta: 1,968 (#10 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 183 to Atlanta
#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from New York in 2014-2018: 2,360 (#48 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Detroit to New York: 1,444 (#12 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 916 to Detroit
#5. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 2,936 (#2 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Detroit to Grand Rapids: 6,384 (#3 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 3,448 to Grand Rapids
#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,562 (#19 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Detroit to Chicago: 2,882 (#5 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 680 to Detroit
#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Lansing in 2014-2018: 3,631 (#1 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Detroit to Lansing: 7,826 (#2 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 4,195 to Lansing
#2. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Flint in 2014-2018: 5,623 (#1 most common destination from Flint)
- Migration from Detroit to Flint: 5,416 (#4 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 207 to Detroit
#1. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Detroit from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 9,113 (#1 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Detroit to Ann Arbor: 11,848 (#1 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 2,735 to Ann Arbor