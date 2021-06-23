Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Detroit

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAMxY_0acsRqC800
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

Metros sending the most people to Detroit

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Detroit using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Detroit from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDYbu_0acsRqC800
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#50. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Memphis in 2014-2018: 370 (#22 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Detroit to Memphis: 82 (#134 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 288 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leFBT_0acsRqC800
f11photo // Shutterstock

#49. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Denver in 2014-2018: 379 (#60 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Detroit to Denver: 806 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 427 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYRPa_0acsRqC800
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Greenville in 2014-2018: 393 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Detroit to Greenville: 210 (#79 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 183 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c053c_0acsRqC800
Canva

#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 398 (#33 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Detroit to Cincinnati: 576 (#37 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 178 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XTy2_0acsRqC800
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#46. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 405 (#7 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Detroit to Montgomery: 141 (#96 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 264 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF43G_0acsRqC800
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#45. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Orlando in 2014-2018: 414 (#44 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Detroit to Orlando: 1,072 (#21 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 658 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pA10Q_0acsRqC800
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 422 (#42 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Detroit to Virginia Beach: 471 (#44 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 49 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yQeh_0acsRqC800
Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#43. Bay City, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Bay City in 2014-2018: 425 (#3 most common destination from Bay City)
- Migration from Detroit to Bay City: 334 (#59 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 91 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1dBp_0acsRqC800
O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Midland, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Midland in 2014-2018: 432 (#1 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Detroit to Midland: 304 (#62 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 128 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYUJf_0acsRqC800
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#41. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Riverside in 2014-2018: 435 (#53 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Detroit to Riverside: 545 (#40 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 110 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EA8jT_0acsRqC800
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 451 (#12 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Detroit to Buffalo: 117 (#108 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 334 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaeGi_0acsRqC800
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 452 (#39 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Detroit to Charlotte: 740 (#27 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 288 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRbgs_0acsRqC800
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#38. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 460 (#38 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Detroit to Pittsburgh: 275 (#65 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 185 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iDlw_0acsRqC800
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#37. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Tucson in 2014-2018: 469 (#21 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Detroit to Tucson: 352 (#56 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 117 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071kiw_0acsRqC800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 494 (#29 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Detroit to Indianapolis: 605 (#33 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 111 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yOad_0acsRqC800
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#35. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 522 (#9 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Detroit to Louisville/Jefferson County: 423 (#50 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 99 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xoaw8_0acsRqC800
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#34. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 530 (#47 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Detroit to San Francisco: 739 (#28 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 209 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbhDK_0acsRqC800
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#33. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from North Port in 2014-2018: 534 (#12 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Detroit to North Port: 718 (#30 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 184 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTW18_0acsRqC800
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#32. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 536 (#24 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Detroit to Jacksonville: 492 (#42 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 44 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgd05_0acsRqC800
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 556 (#3 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Detroit to Battle Creek: 579 (#36 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 23 to Battle Creek https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfk1q_0acsRqC800
Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Niles in 2014-2018: 566 (#3 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Detroit to Niles: 197 (#80 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 369 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtfBk_0acsRqC800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 567 (#34 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Detroit to St. Louis: 562 (#39 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 5 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctBTT_0acsRqC800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Boston in 2014-2018: 606 (#45 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Detroit to Boston: 240 (#72 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 366 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5lfY_0acsRqC800
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#27. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Muskegon in 2014-2018: 617 (#2 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Migration from Detroit to Muskegon: 589 (#35 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 28 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeLC2_0acsRqC800
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Columbus in 2014-2018: 622 (#21 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Detroit to Columbus: 923 (#22 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 301 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuHyx_0acsRqC800
randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 653 (#24 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Detroit to Las Vegas: 845 (#24 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 192 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVHmk_0acsRqC800
Public Domain

#24. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Seattle in 2014-2018: 663 (#46 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Detroit to Seattle: 729 (#29 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 66 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DX3S8_0acsRqC800
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Nashville in 2014-2018: 679 (#15 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Detroit to Nashville: 781 (#26 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 102 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJlam_0acsRqC800
skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Houston in 2014-2018: 683 (#46 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Detroit to Houston: 1,433 (#13 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 750 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pR1i_0acsRqC800
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from San Diego in 2014-2018: 711 (#41 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Detroit to San Diego: 1,083 (#20 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 372 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMbLM_0acsRqC800
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 805 (#40 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Detroit to Philadelphia: 590 (#34 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 215 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aYt4_0acsRqC800
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#19. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Toledo in 2014-2018: 830 (#5 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Detroit to Toledo: 1,366 (#14 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 536 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwYoo_0acsRqC800
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Tampa in 2014-2018: 852 (#25 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Detroit to Tampa: 2,291 (#8 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,439 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG1NT_0acsRqC800
Canva

#17. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 875 (#15 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Detroit to Cleveland: 910 (#23 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 35 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028XAL_0acsRqC800
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Dallas in 2014-2018: 916 (#49 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Detroit to Dallas: 1,236 (#18 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 320 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jpe0U_0acsRqC800
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Washington in 2014-2018: 964 (#52 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Detroit to Washington: 1,351 (#15 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 387 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUpBa_0acsRqC800
DPPed// Wikimedia

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,093 (#29 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Detroit to Phoenix: 2,265 (#9 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,172 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZyZQ_0acsRqC800
Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Jackson in 2014-2018: 1,106 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 1,854 (#11 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 748 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcS0l_0acsRqC800
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Detroit to Los Angeles: 1,165 (#19 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 8 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE5wi_0acsRqC800
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,201 (#27 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Detroit to Miami: 1,316 (#16 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 115 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsZoO_0acsRqC800
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 1,321 (#2 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Detroit to Kalamazoo: 2,451 (#7 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 1,130 to Kalamazoo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPHw2_0acsRqC800
Dhacim // Wikicommons

#9. Saginaw, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Saginaw in 2014-2018: 1,529 (#1 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Migration from Detroit to Saginaw: 1,280 (#17 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 249 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybrqN_0acsRqC800
Notorious4life // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Monroe, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Monroe in 2014-2018: 1,771 (#1 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Detroit to Monroe: 2,536 (#6 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 765 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXwYb_0acsRqC800
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,785 (#24 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Detroit to Atlanta: 1,968 (#10 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 183 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvaXB_0acsRqC800
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from New York in 2014-2018: 2,360 (#48 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Detroit to New York: 1,444 (#12 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 916 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxaks_0acsRqC800
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 2,936 (#2 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Detroit to Grand Rapids: 6,384 (#3 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 3,448 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZJ54_0acsRqC800
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,562 (#19 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Detroit to Chicago: 2,882 (#5 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 680 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVIqf_0acsRqC800
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Lansing in 2014-2018: 3,631 (#1 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Detroit to Lansing: 7,826 (#2 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 4,195 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHXRk_0acsRqC800
Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#2. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Flint in 2014-2018: 5,623 (#1 most common destination from Flint)
- Migration from Detroit to Flint: 5,416 (#4 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 207 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjFKI_0acsRqC800
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 9,113 (#1 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Detroit to Ann Arbor: 11,848 (#1 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 2,735 to Ann Arbor
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#San Francisco#Boston#Cincinnati#Photosbymahin#Detroit Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Detroit F11photo#Wikimedia Commons#Detroit Canva#Detroit Daniel Orth#Detroit Businesseditorusa#Charlotte Esb#Detroit Zereshk#Detroit Sean Pavone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIvisitdetroit.com

Where to Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend in metro Detroit!

The fourth of July is here and it is known that Detroiters LOVE to celebrate in all kind of special ways. One-of-a-kind pop-up events, baseball, Coney’s and fireworks are all non-negotiable contributions to the holiday. Here are some pandemic safe and incredibly fun things to do this weekend. JULY 3.
Detroit, MIPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Though vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 33,216,900 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 428,523 COVID-19 cases have been […]
Saint Clair Shores, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Top 10 sandwich spots in Metro Detroit

The 2020 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. To vote for your favorites in this year’s contest, click HERE. They could be on our Top 10 lists come next month!. Top 10 sandwich spots in...
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Four-Fifths Of U.S. Metro Areas More Segregated In 2019 Than In 1990, While Detroit Is The Most Segregated City In Country

Most residential neighborhoods in U.S. metro areas remain highly segregated more than 50 years after the Fair Housing Act of 1968, a report by the University of California-Berkeley has found, although all-white and all-black neighborhoods have largely vanished, according to the study’s proprietary Divergence Index. Key Facts. The study, looking...
Detroit, MImetroparent.com

Black-Owned Businesses in Metro Detroit

There are many ways that parents can support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement without taking their kids to protests. One great way to support the cause and your community is by supporting a Black-owned business — and luck for us there are plenty of options in Detroit to choose from.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit Ford Fireworks light up Metro Detroit's skyline

For a second consecutive year, the Detroit Ford Fireworks show blasted off far from its home location and in a different format than most fans are used to. The 26-minute event, considered the largest fireworks display in Michigan, aired in a broadcast-only format Monday on WDIV-TV (Channel 4). It featured...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Rainfall accumulations in metro Detroit: Totals by community

Heavy rain that started Friday caused flooding across metro Detroit. Freeways were littered with abandoned cars and residents reported flooded local roadways and basements. Here's a look at rainfall accumulation numbers across metro Detroit, according to an Iowa State University tracker and the National Weather Service. Garden City, 6.6 inches.
Detroit, MImetroparent.com

Best Picnic Areas in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Dotted with parks, crisscrossed with streams and bordered by Lake Michigan and the Detroit River, there are plenty of picturesque picnic spots to choose from in southeast Michigan. So pack up a picnic and head out to one of these locales. Most of these sites also include family-friendly activities on...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Moviesmetroparent.com

Movie in the Park Events in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Looking for something fun the whole family can enjoy together this summer? Check out one of the many parks in southeast Michigan that are offering movies for families to enjoy outside in their local area. Bring a chair or blanket, snacks and drinks to watch a flick on the big...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”
Aerospace & DefenseGrosse Pointe News

Annual Metro Detroit Youth Day canceled

The 38th annual Metro Detroit Youth Day scheduled July 7, will not take place this year due to the pandemic, said Edward Deeb, founder and chairman of the annual event. This is the second time the event has been canceled because of the coronavirus. However, Deeb said he is excited...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

More thunderstorms expected this week in metro Detroit

Metro Detroit is not clear of any summer showers just yet, as rain and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Detroit saw 5 inches of rainfall from Friday leading into Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State University Tracker. Dearborn saw 2.4 inches. Some areas like Garden City and Grosse Point received more than 6.5 inches of rain. Three tornadoes were also seen across the state.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Flooding concerns continue overnight for Metro Detroit

We are not done with the rain yet. A Flood Warning is in effect overnight for the Lower and Middle Rouge River in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, the Rouge River in Detroit and the Clinton River in Macomb county. Flooding is happening now along the riverbanks. In addition, a Flood...