Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Baltimore

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtZMd_0acsRpJP00
Famartin // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Baltimore

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Baltimore using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Baltimore from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZEzD_0acsRpJP00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#50. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 312 (#6 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Baltimore to Sierra Vista: 10 (#250 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 302 to Baltimore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SrYM_0acsRpJP00
Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#49. Dover, DE Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Dover in 2014-2018: 317 (#3 most common destination from Dover)
- Migration from Baltimore to Dover: 387 (#46 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 70 to Dover https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1969bj_0acsRpJP00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#48. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Salinas in 2014-2018: 328 (#17 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Baltimore to Salinas: 247 (#68 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 81 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5XBx_0acsRpJP00
Canva

#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 336 (#38 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cincinnati: 219 (#80 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 117 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJl3H_0acsRpJP00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#46. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Charleston in 2014-2018: 365 (#21 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Charleston: 535 (#38 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 170 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvOuQ_0acsRpJP00
Potomac Sun Photography // Wikimedia

#45. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from California in 2014-2018: 368 (#3 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Baltimore to California: 662 (#30 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 294 to California https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuyw3_0acsRpJP00
Canva

#44. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 381 (#31 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cleveland: 194 (#86 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 187 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5Elu_0acsRpJP00
Pixabay

#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 383 (#43 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Antonio: 643 (#31 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 260 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVNuh_0acsRpJP00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#42. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 388 (#58 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Francisco: 1,017 (#18 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 629 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eFGH_0acsRpJP00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Rochester in 2014-2018: 390 (#17 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Baltimore to Rochester: 257 (#66 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XG8N_0acsRpJP00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#40. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 399 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Baltimore to Harrisburg: 832 (#24 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 433 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3SPN_0acsRpJP00
Max Pixel

#39. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 402 (#27 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Baltimore to Milwaukee: 27 (#202 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 375 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeQh6_0acsRpJP00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#38. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from El Paso in 2014-2018: 403 (#22 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Baltimore to El Paso: 60 (#160 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 343 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJqMX_0acsRpJP00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Allentown in 2014-2018: 407 (#11 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Baltimore to Allentown: 145 (#98 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 262 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0vRW_0acsRpJP00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Detroit in 2014-2018: 410 (#52 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Baltimore to Detroit: 144 (#99 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 266 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grWPN_0acsRpJP00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#35. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Riverside in 2014-2018: 420 (#56 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Baltimore to Riverside: 291 (#59 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 129 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeQqJ_0acsRpJP00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from New Haven in 2014-2018: 427 (#13 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Baltimore to New Haven: 215 (#81 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 212 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZHKX_0acsRpJP00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Denver in 2014-2018: 452 (#45 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Baltimore to Denver: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 146 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWOm6_0acsRpJP00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#32. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Augusta in 2014-2018: 456 (#9 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Baltimore to Augusta: 383 (#47 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 73 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aO3SQ_0acsRpJP00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#31. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 456 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Baltimore to Phoenix: 846 (#22 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 390 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ED90Y_0acsRpJP00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 459 (#32 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Baltimore to Jacksonville: 763 (#28 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 304 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2Gzh_0acsRpJP00
spablab // Flickr

#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Providence in 2014-2018: 504 (#18 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Baltimore to Providence: 246 (#69 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 258 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGyD6_0acsRpJP00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 520 (#9 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Baltimore to Jacksonville: 259 (#65 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 261 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fn4QC_0acsRpJP00
Pixabay

#27. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Austin in 2014-2018: 532 (#31 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Baltimore to Austin: 665 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbP1A_0acsRpJP00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#26. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Tampa in 2014-2018: 532 (#46 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Baltimore to Tampa: 1,330 (#11 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 798 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLFHu_0acsRpJP00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Dallas in 2014-2018: 540 (#64 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Baltimore to Dallas: 1,513 (#9 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 973 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHUwG_0acsRpJP00
skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Houston in 2014-2018: 575 (#52 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Houston: 1,218 (#13 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 643 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4jRm_0acsRpJP00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#23. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Durham in 2014-2018: 577 (#14 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Baltimore to Durham: 351 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 226 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aksXk_0acsRpJP00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 584 (#10 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Baltimore to Pensacola: 791 (#26 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 207 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21W9kE_0acsRpJP00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Chicago in 2014-2018: 591 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Baltimore to Chicago: 1,156 (#17 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 565 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5KVe_0acsRpJP00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 609 (#32 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Baltimore to Charlotte: 892 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 283 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSwfm_0acsRpJP00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#19. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Deltona in 2014-2018: 611 (#10 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Baltimore to Deltona: 445 (#42 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 166 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480wjd_0acsRpJP00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#18. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 664 (#19 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Baltimore to Raleigh: 560 (#37 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 104 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bbyt_0acsRpJP00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 679 (#23 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Baltimore to Pittsburgh: 775 (#27 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 96 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBTm7_0acsRpJP00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#16. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Richmond in 2014-2018: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Baltimore to Richmond: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 142 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDyka_0acsRpJP00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 763 (#66 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Baltimore to Los Angeles: 1,564 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 801 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBWbA_0acsRpJP00
Public Domain

#14. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Seattle in 2014-2018: 807 (#39 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Baltimore to Seattle: 1,157 (#16 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 350 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZJdw_0acsRpJP00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#13. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Cumberland in 2014-2018: 855 (#1 most common destination from Cumberland)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cumberland: 1,163 (#15 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 308 to Cumberland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srhTz_0acsRpJP00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from San Diego in 2014-2018: 973 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Diego: 826 (#25 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 147 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXVjJ_0acsRpJP00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 978 (#11 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Baltimore to Urban Honolulu: 351 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 627 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oc6L7_0acsRpJP00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,108 (#33 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Baltimore to Miami: 1,266 (#12 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 158 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCHra_0acsRpJP00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,119 (#27 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Boston: 1,434 (#10 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 315 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3md0jB_0acsRpJP00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 1,128 (#2 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Baltimore to Hagerstown: 1,768 (#6 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 640 to Hagerstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4niL_0acsRpJP00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,258 (#12 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,179 (#14 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 79 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQroY_0acsRpJP00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#33 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Baltimore to Atlanta: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 359 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1dqw_0acsRpJP00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from York in 2014-2018: 1,509 (#4 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Baltimore to York: 3,169 (#5 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 1,660 to York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z15xh_0acsRpJP00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#4. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 1,985 (#2 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Baltimore to Salisbury: 4,462 (#3 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2,477 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VryyD_0acsRpJP00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 4,474 (#6 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Baltimore to Philadelphia: 5,267 (#2 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 793 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dj4Hd_0acsRpJP00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from New York in 2014-2018: 6,717 (#18 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Baltimore to New York: 3,824 (#4 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2,893 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWkg7_0acsRpJP00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore from Washington in 2014-2018: 28,140 (#1 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Baltimore to Washington: 23,968 (#1 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 4,172 to Baltimore
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#U S Census Bureau#Boston#The U S Census Bureau#Georgeneedham#Charleston Potomac#Md Metro Area Migration#Cleveland Elyria#Wikimedia Commons#Harrisburg Carlisle#Harrisburg Max Pixel#Baltimore Epccedu#Bethlehem Easton#Pa Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan unemployment numbers lowest since March 2020

The latest unemployment data shows Michigan trending downward to its lowest number of claimants since the pandemic began. Michigan had an estimated 530,000 people claim unemployment for the week ending June 12, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state had been seeing between 600,000 and 900,000 people claiming...
Florida StateSlate

The Dream of Florida Is Dead

Danny Rivero was one of the first reporters on the scene of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in the town of Surfside, Florida, not too far from Miami Beach. He’s been there almost every day since, chronicling what is still, technically, a search and rescue mission. The death toll now stands at 12, but 149 people are still unaccounted-for. And Rivero says the initial shock of the event is “starting to wear off,” turning to grief—and anger. “This didn’t happen for no reason,” he says. “Even though it came out of nowhere, in a sense, it did not come out of nowhere. There were reasons behind why this happened.”