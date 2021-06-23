Metros sending the most people to Baltimore
Metros sending the most people to BaltimoreStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Baltimore using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Baltimore from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 312 (#6 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Baltimore to Sierra Vista: 10 (#250 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 302 to Baltimore
#49. Dover, DE Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Dover in 2014-2018: 317 (#3 most common destination from Dover)
- Migration from Baltimore to Dover: 387 (#46 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 70 to Dover
#48. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Salinas in 2014-2018: 328 (#17 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Baltimore to Salinas: 247 (#68 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 81 to Baltimore
#47. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 336 (#38 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cincinnati: 219 (#80 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 117 to Baltimore
#46. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Charleston in 2014-2018: 365 (#21 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Charleston: 535 (#38 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 170 to Charleston
#45. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from California in 2014-2018: 368 (#3 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Baltimore to California: 662 (#30 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 294 to California
#44. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 381 (#31 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cleveland: 194 (#86 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 187 to Baltimore
#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 383 (#43 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Antonio: 643 (#31 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 260 to San Antonio
#42. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 388 (#58 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Francisco: 1,017 (#18 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 629 to San Francisco
#41. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Rochester in 2014-2018: 390 (#17 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Baltimore to Rochester: 257 (#66 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore
#40. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 399 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Baltimore to Harrisburg: 832 (#24 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 433 to Harrisburg
#39. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 402 (#27 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Baltimore to Milwaukee: 27 (#202 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 375 to Baltimore
#38. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from El Paso in 2014-2018: 403 (#22 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Baltimore to El Paso: 60 (#160 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 343 to Baltimore
#37. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Allentown in 2014-2018: 407 (#11 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Baltimore to Allentown: 145 (#98 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 262 to Baltimore
#36. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Detroit in 2014-2018: 410 (#52 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Baltimore to Detroit: 144 (#99 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 266 to Baltimore
#35. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Riverside in 2014-2018: 420 (#56 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Baltimore to Riverside: 291 (#59 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 129 to Baltimore
#34. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from New Haven in 2014-2018: 427 (#13 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Baltimore to New Haven: 215 (#81 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 212 to Baltimore
#33. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Denver in 2014-2018: 452 (#45 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Baltimore to Denver: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 146 to Denver
#32. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Augusta in 2014-2018: 456 (#9 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Baltimore to Augusta: 383 (#47 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 73 to Baltimore
#31. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 456 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Baltimore to Phoenix: 846 (#22 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 390 to Phoenix
#30. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 459 (#32 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Baltimore to Jacksonville: 763 (#28 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 304 to Jacksonville
#29. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Providence in 2014-2018: 504 (#18 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Baltimore to Providence: 246 (#69 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 258 to Baltimore
#28. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 520 (#9 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Baltimore to Jacksonville: 259 (#65 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 261 to Baltimore
#27. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Austin in 2014-2018: 532 (#31 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Baltimore to Austin: 665 (#29 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 133 to Austin
#26. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Tampa in 2014-2018: 532 (#46 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Baltimore to Tampa: 1,330 (#11 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 798 to Tampa
#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Dallas in 2014-2018: 540 (#64 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Baltimore to Dallas: 1,513 (#9 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 973 to Dallas
#24. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Houston in 2014-2018: 575 (#52 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Houston: 1,218 (#13 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 643 to Houston
#23. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Durham in 2014-2018: 577 (#14 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Baltimore to Durham: 351 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 226 to Baltimore
#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 584 (#10 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Baltimore to Pensacola: 791 (#26 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 207 to Pensacola
#21. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Chicago in 2014-2018: 591 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Baltimore to Chicago: 1,156 (#17 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 565 to Chicago
#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 609 (#32 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Baltimore to Charlotte: 892 (#19 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 283 to Charlotte
#19. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Deltona in 2014-2018: 611 (#10 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Baltimore to Deltona: 445 (#42 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 166 to Baltimore
#18. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 664 (#19 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Baltimore to Raleigh: 560 (#37 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 104 to Baltimore
#17. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 679 (#23 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Baltimore to Pittsburgh: 775 (#27 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 96 to Pittsburgh
#16. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Richmond in 2014-2018: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Baltimore to Richmond: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 142 to Richmond
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 763 (#66 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Baltimore to Los Angeles: 1,564 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 801 to Los Angeles
#14. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Seattle in 2014-2018: 807 (#39 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Baltimore to Seattle: 1,157 (#16 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 350 to Seattle
#13. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Cumberland in 2014-2018: 855 (#1 most common destination from Cumberland)
- Migration from Baltimore to Cumberland: 1,163 (#15 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 308 to Cumberland
#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from San Diego in 2014-2018: 973 (#32 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Baltimore to San Diego: 826 (#25 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 147 to Baltimore
#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 978 (#11 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Baltimore to Urban Honolulu: 351 (#50 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 627 to Baltimore
#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,108 (#33 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Baltimore to Miami: 1,266 (#12 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 158 to Miami
#9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,119 (#27 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Baltimore to Boston: 1,434 (#10 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 315 to Boston
#8. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 1,128 (#2 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Baltimore to Hagerstown: 1,768 (#6 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 640 to Hagerstown
#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,258 (#12 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,179 (#14 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 79 to Baltimore
#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,327 (#33 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Baltimore to Atlanta: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 359 to Atlanta
#5. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from York in 2014-2018: 1,509 (#4 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Baltimore to York: 3,169 (#5 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 1,660 to York
#4. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 1,985 (#2 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Baltimore to Salisbury: 4,462 (#3 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2,477 to Salisbury
#3. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 4,474 (#6 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Baltimore to Philadelphia: 5,267 (#2 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 793 to Philadelphia
#2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from New York in 2014-2018: 6,717 (#18 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Baltimore to New York: 3,824 (#4 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 2,893 to Baltimore
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore from Washington in 2014-2018: 28,140 (#1 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Baltimore to Washington: 23,968 (#1 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 4,172 to Baltimore