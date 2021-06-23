Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Birmingham

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8Okb_0acsRnnB00
M Floyd // Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Birmingham using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Birmingham from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NW11_0acsRnnB00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#50. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 161 (#95 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Birmingham to Virginia Beach: 164 (#39 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 3 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHnqY_0acsRnnB00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Panama City in 2014-2018: 162 (#17 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Birmingham to Panama City: 156 (#43 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 6 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRzGG_0acsRnnB00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#48. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 165 (#6 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Birmingham to Cleveland: 22 (#131 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 143 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yORMi_0acsRnnB00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#47. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Crestview in 2014-2018: 165 (#23 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Birmingham to Crestview: 121 (#56 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 44 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkhIa_0acsRnnB00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Columbus in 2014-2018: 168 (#31 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Birmingham to Columbus: 199 (#31 most common destination from Birmingham)

- Net migration: 31 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZYnY_0acsRnnB00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#45. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 170 (#30 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Birmingham to Tulsa: 27 (#124 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 143 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj1fp_0acsRnnB00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#44. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 184 (#23 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Birmingham to Gulfport: 109 (#61 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 75 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IgXQ_0acsRnnB00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#43. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from San Jose in 2014-2018: 190 (#54 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Birmingham to San Jose: 14 (#154 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 176 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sw3F_0acsRnnB00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 195 (#64 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Birmingham to Indianapolis: 89 (#71 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 106 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQiiB_0acsRnnB00
Pixabay

#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 197 (#77 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Birmingham to San Antonio: 87 (#72 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 110 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjqUh_0acsRnnB00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 204 (#15 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Birmingham to Fort Wayne: 15 (#150 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 189 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT7iG_0acsRnnB00
Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#39. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Spartanburg in 2014-2018: 204 (#7 most common destination from Spartanburg)
- Migration from Birmingham to Spartanburg: 29 (#121 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 175 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIgz5_0acsRnnB00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 204 (#72 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Birmingham to Charlotte: 156 (#43 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 48 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q18ud_0acsRnnB00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#37. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Memphis in 2014-2018: 204 (#49 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Birmingham to Memphis: 300 (#21 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 96 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vChHH_0acsRnnB00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#36. Valdosta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 207 (#7 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Birmingham to Valdosta: 0 (#224 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 207 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlafS_0acsRnnB00
Public Domain

#35. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 207 (#12 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Birmingham to Beaumont: 8 (#184 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 199 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xRM4_0acsRnnB00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#34. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 220 (#39 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Birmingham to New Orleans: 533 (#12 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 313 to New Orleans https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDh0e_0acsRnnB00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Omaha in 2014-2018: 221 (#31 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Birmingham to Omaha: 0 (#224 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 221 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BXYn_0acsRnnB00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Columbia in 2014-2018: 223 (#31 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Birmingham to Columbia: 308 (#19 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 85 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OM4p7_0acsRnnB00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#31. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Washington in 2014-2018: 225 (#146 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Birmingham to Washington: 263 (#24 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 38 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YjAr_0acsRnnB00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#30. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 226 (#20 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Birmingham to Baton Rouge: 162 (#40 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 64 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RU7RK_0acsRnnB00
David Wilson // Flickr

#29. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 232 (#24 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Birmingham to Knoxville: 172 (#37 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 60 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGmGI_0acsRnnB00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Detroit in 2014-2018: 237 (#73 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Birmingham to Detroit: 110 (#60 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 127 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMexu_0acsRnnB00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#27. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 247 (#18 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Birmingham to Gainesville: 14 (#154 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 233 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAYO0_0acsRnnB00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#26. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 252 (#55 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Birmingham to Kansas City: 45 (#101 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 207 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P52my_0acsRnnB00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Dallas in 2014-2018: 258 (#102 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Birmingham to Dallas: 392 (#16 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 134 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWzHi_0acsRnnB00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Miami in 2014-2018: 274 (#93 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Birmingham to Miami: 145 (#46 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 129 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4dBB_0acsRnnB00
Canva

#23. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 278 (#43 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Birmingham to Cincinnati: 177 (#35 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 101 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MP09P_0acsRnnB00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#22. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 284 (#9 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Birmingham to Chattanooga: 231 (#28 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 53 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLEm1_0acsRnnB00
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Florence in 2014-2018: 294 (#4 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Birmingham to Florence: 1,294 (#6 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 1,000 to Florence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PplBk_0acsRnnB00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Orlando in 2014-2018: 363 (#50 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Birmingham to Orlando: 200 (#30 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 163 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pT8i_0acsRnnB00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Chicago in 2014-2018: 378 (#119 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Birmingham to Chicago: 304 (#20 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 74 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASzEp_0acsRnnB00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#18. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Jackson in 2014-2018: 383 (#10 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Birmingham to Jackson: 180 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 203 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQgZM_0acsRnnB00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#17. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 460 (#31 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Birmingham to Jacksonville: 215 (#29 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 245 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUDnM_0acsRnnB00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Nashville in 2014-2018: 479 (#24 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Birmingham to Nashville: 891 (#7 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 412 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rU7e_0acsRnnB00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Tampa in 2014-2018: 498 (#52 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Birmingham to Tampa: 258 (#25 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 240 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tteYC_0acsRnnB00
skeeze // Pixabay

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Houston in 2014-2018: 544 (#54 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Birmingham to Houston: 831 (#10 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 287 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnx2Q_0acsRnnB00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from New York in 2014-2018: 595 (#111 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Birmingham to New York: 90 (#70 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 505 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK2mT_0acsRnnB00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 614 (#1 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Migration from Birmingham to Gadsden: 889 (#8 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 275 to Gadsden https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2f3x_0acsRnnB00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Dothan in 2014-2018: 726 (#1 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Birmingham to Dothan: 155 (#45 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 571 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6wUM_0acsRnnB00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Daphne in 2014-2018: 732 (#3 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Birmingham to Daphne: 623 (#11 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 109 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzwlu_0acsRnnB00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Decatur, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Decatur in 2014-2018: 840 (#2 most common destination from Decatur)
- Migration from Birmingham to Decatur: 404 (#15 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 436 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIJAe_0acsRnnB00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 937 (#5 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Birmingham to Pensacola: 420 (#14 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 517 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Txcyi_0acsRnnB00
Library of Congress

#7. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Auburn in 2014-2018: 1,210 (#2 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Birmingham to Auburn: 1,473 (#5 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 263 to Auburn https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmVxC_0acsRnnB00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#6. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Mobile in 2014-2018: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Birmingham to Mobile: 334 (#18 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 940 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSNiI_0acsRnnB00
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Anniston in 2014-2018: 1,290 (#1 most common destination from Anniston)
- Migration from Birmingham to Anniston: 864 (#9 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 426 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUbhb_0acsRnnB00
Pixabay

#4. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 1,695 (#1 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Birmingham to Huntsville: 2,399 (#3 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 704 to Huntsville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXEB4_0acsRnnB00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#3. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 2,587 (#1 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Birmingham to Tuscaloosa: 3,546 (#1 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 959 to Tuscaloosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3yqT_0acsRnnB00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#2. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 2,647 (#1 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Birmingham to Montgomery: 1,750 (#4 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 897 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viFFn_0acsRnnB00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,708 (#16 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Birmingham to Atlanta: 2,445 (#2 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 263 to Birmingham
