Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tired After Eating? 5 Potential Causes & Ways To Prevent It, From Nutrition Experts

By Jessica Timmons
MindBodyGreen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a good meal leaves you ready for a nap, you're not alone. Fatigue after a meal is a surprisingly common phenomenon—and we're not just talking about how you feel after Thanksgiving dinner. From hormones to food sensitivities, there are a number of potential culprits for that afternoon slump. Luckily, there are also a few workarounds.

www.mindbodygreen.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutritional#Exercise#Gluten#Hormones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
CancerMacomb Daily

How nutrition can help prevent colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S. While it typically affects men and women over the age of 50, individuals as young as teenagers have developed colon cancer. A screening is the most effective way to reduce the risk of colon cancer, as it can detect abnormal growths in the colon or rectum known as polyps. However, an individual’s diet and nutrition can also play an important role.
LifestyleRedlands Daily Facts

4 healthy nutrition tips for diabetes prevention

Nearly one in ten Americans has type 2 diabetes and the rates are on the rise. While some diabetes risk factors are unavoidable, such as aging and genetics, others are related to nutrition and lifestyle. You can arm yourself with the right information to help reduce the risk of diabetes for yourself and your loved ones.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

13 Ways You're Ruining Your Body After 60, Say Experts

As we age, our health needs change. In other words, what worked when we were younger may have a detrimental impact on our body and mind later in life. What health habits are the most damaging? Eat This, Not That! surveyed some of the top experts in the country, who revealed some of the worst ways you can ruin your body in your senior years. Read on for 13 ways you're ruining your body after 60—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Lifestylepsychologytoday.com

Eating Meat To Recover from Anorexia: Correlation and Cause

Evidence suggests that vegetarianism and veganism can both precede and follow on from the start of an eating disorder. Regardless of initial cause and effect, reversal of the V/V habit may be the only way to disrupt the mutually supportive feedback dynamics. If you cut out one type of food,...
FitnessMindBodyGreen

Eating More Of This Nutrient May Reduce The Frequency & Severity Of Migraine Headaches

For people with migraine, or anyone dealing with chronic pain, finding ways to mitigate the symptoms can become a lifelong battle. And while there's no one-size-fits-all for pain management, a new study published in the BMJ found that diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the frequency and severity of headaches for adults with migraine. Here's how it works, and how you can get more of the nutrient in your diet.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The 13 Best Foods That Men Should Eat to Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss may seem somewhat inevitable as we age, but many young men also struggle with premature hair thinning and loss. While we can’t stop time or biological aging, and we can’t change other significant factors such as our genetics, we can improve the health of our hair and prevent hair loss by ensuring we are eating a well-rounded, balanced, nutrient-dense diet.
Cancersurvivornet.com

Most Americans Skip Fruit, Splurge on Sugar and Red Meat Despite Cancer Prevention Nutrition Guidelines

A majority of Americans fall far short of meeting the daily dietary requirements recommended to prevent cancer, according to a new study. Researchers from Ohio State University found that close to two-thirds of Americans across all body weights are not getting the daily recommended amount of fruits, non-starchy vegetables, and whole grains, while also failing to limit their intake of red meat and sugar.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

7 Ways to Prevent Psoriasis Spotting and Scarring

More than 8 million Americans are currently navigating life with psoriasis, and roughly 150,000 more will be diagnosed this year. About 80 to 90 percent of them have the form of psoriasis known as plaque psoriasis, characterized by inflamed, itchy, painful areas of skin. On white skin, plaques typically appear...
Hair CareEssence

5 Ways To Prevent Hair Loss While You’re Sleeping, According To Experts

Extreme stress over the past year has resulted in a significantly higher rate of hair loss in minority communities, reports the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. What’s even more disturbing is another study revealed a 400% uptick in hair-shedding among low-income areas experiencing high COVID-19 death rates. According...
NutritionThrive Global

3 Ways to Manage Stress Eating

For many of us, 2020 was the year we reckoned with our coping mechanisms, that included an increase in stress eating. A recent global study confirms that the pandemic led to higher anxiety, fewer healthy behaviors, and many of those surveyed reported that they gave in to their food cravings.
Nutritionarcamax.com

Quinn on Nutrition: More about vitamin K2

Ann K., who reads this column in the Monterey Herald, writes:. "Dear Barbara, I read your column on vitamin K. I am a 75-year-old woman who takes warfarin daily because of an arterial clot. I have been told not to take vitamin K. Here is my question: Can I take vitamin K2 for bone health and not worry about it having an adverse impact on my INR or causing clotting? Thanks for your response."
Diseases & TreatmentsSidney Daily News

The differences of disease, allergy and sensitivity

I’ve been experiencing a lot of digestive problems like stomach cramping and bloating. My friend has celiac disease, and she thinks I may have it, too. I have an appointment with my doctor and have been reading up on celiac disease. I don’t understand the differences in gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, and wheat allergy. Can you help?
Fitnessarcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: Eating to support kidney health

Our kidneys play a vital role in protecting our overall health. What exactly are their main functions?. In the United States, 37 million adults are living with kidney disease. The main causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These diseases can damage the blood vessels of many organs, including the kidneys. The good news is that making changes to our lifestyle can prevent or slow kidney disease.
HealthFairfax Times

Get a healthy gut

Our gut is home to more than 100 trillion bacteria – our gut microbiome. Seventy percent of our immune system is located in our gut and 70-95 percent of our brain neurotransmitters are made and located in the gut. Brain neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA – our calming neurotransmitters are located there. These play a key role in optimal brain functioning.
Weight Lossfox4kc.com

New weight loss product prevents eating by locking mouth shut

HOUSTON — Diet and exercise can help you lose weight. Or you can try this new product that locks your mouth shut. A new weight loss device called the “DentalSlim” just came out, KIAH reported, and people are comparing it to a medieval torture device because it locks your mouth shut using magnets.
Weight LossNews Channel Nebraska

What Is Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics and How Do They Affect Your Diet?

Originally Posted On: What Is Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics and How Do They Affect Your Diet? | dietcypher.com. Nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics are two red hot areas of scientific research that simply look at the relationship between your diet and your DNA. Foods completely tailored to my unique body? Yes, please! While it may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie, researchers have made great strides over the past two decades, ever since nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics have been a “thing” in the scientific community. Now, let’s get real for a second. Scientists are not there yet; there is still a wealth of discoveries to be made. But it is a very real, very promising field that has already presented some interesting and useful findings. And I feel extremely lucky to have been one of the pioneer scientists in the field, back when it was simply called just looking at how nutrients interact with genes.
Nutritionhealththoroughfare.com

Keep Your Cholesterol Levels in Check By Eating These Foods

Did you know that more than 12 % of American adults over the age of 20 deal with high cholesterol levels (over 240mg/dL)? And that’s not all. Another 95 million people have borderline high total cholesterol levels. The worst part is that you might have already high cholesterol levels and you just don’t know. It’s best to always discuss with your doctor and keep your cholesterol levels in check.
NutritionVegetarian Times

Can Eating More Fruits and Vegetables Reduce Stress?

When you want to lower your stress and anxiety, there’s all kinds of things you can try: yoga, meditation, therapy, a long run in a beautiful place. But have you tried changing your diet? A new study has shown that fruits and vegetables are some of the best foods that reduce stress and anxiety.