Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE