Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:25:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...Delta Junction and vicinity. * TIMING...Through midnight this evening, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph this evening, and 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 82. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Ramsey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Walsh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS...NORTHEASTERN NELSON...WALSH AND SOUTHEASTERN PEMBINA COUNTIES At 723 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Thomas to near Inkster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Auburn, Cashel, Johnstown, Forest River, Herrick, Drayton, Ardoch, Minto and Warsaw. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 155 and 188. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aguilar, or 16 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Gulnare and Boncarbo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GRAND FORKS SOUTHEASTERN NELSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAILL...GRIGGS AND STEELE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Logan Center to Sharon to near Glenfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Logan Center, Sharon and Finley around 830 PM CDT. Kempton around 840 PM CDT. Golden Lake, Northwood and Sutton around 845 PM CDT. Revere around 855 PM CDT. Hatton around 900 PM CDT.
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hudspeth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Grande, Rio, Squaw Creek and Red Light Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Ames, Daisetta, Hardin and Devers.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merriman, or 20 miles south of Martin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merriman, Highway 61 Crossing The Niobrara River, Irwin, Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road and Bayonne. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 117 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 213 and 230. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton and Falcon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen over portions of the Bush and Woodbury fire burn scars. Creeks which received heavy rainfall drain into the Salt River and associated lakes. Rapid rises of creeks and inflow into lake inlets along Salt River lakes could pose a threat to those recreating. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apache Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Streeter, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Slightly cooler temperatures will remove the concern for excessive heat impacts for the area, therefore the Excessive Heat Warning will be allowed to expire. However, hot temperatures will still be present, and people should still take precautions for outdoor activities or work.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BROADWATER NORTHERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 955 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Three Forks, or 33 miles southeast of Boulder, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain, and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Three Forks, Trident, Willow Creek, Logan, Madison Buffalo Jump State Park and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 265 and 287. Highway 12 between mile markers 106 and 109. Highway 287 between mile markers 80 and 97. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY At 234 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated upward to 2 inches of rain had fallen over portions of the burn scar. Upper Campaign Creek received over an inch of rainfall. Rapid rises in creeks and impacts to low water crossings along J Bar Road can be expected. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lassen County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lassen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drainage ditches and creek banks can become unstable and unsafe. Stay away from flowing water. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to drainages or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Target Area: Lassen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LASSEN COUNTY At 745 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates heavy rain has ended. However overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding and pooling of water west and northwest of Eagle Lake. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spaulding and Christie Campground. Drainages and low areas west and northwest of Eagle Lake are the most likely places to experience flooding including along the west and north shores of Eagle Lake.