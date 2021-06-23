Cancel
Alaska State

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:25:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...North of Trims Camp. * TIMING...Through midnight this evening, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph this evening, and 35 to 45 mph gusting up to 60 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 75. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
