Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Denali RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM AKDT THURSDAY FOR DENALI * AFFECTED AREA...Denali. * TIMING...Noon to 9 pm today, and noon to 9 pm Thursday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph gusting to 45 mph today, and 30 to 40 mph gusting to 60 mph Thursday. * HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent. * TEMPERATURES...65 to 77. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Ramsey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Walsh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GRAND FORKS...NORTHEASTERN NELSON...WALSH AND SOUTHEASTERN PEMBINA COUNTIES At 723 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Thomas to near Inkster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Auburn, Cashel, Johnstown, Forest River, Herrick, Drayton, Ardoch, Minto and Warsaw. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 155 and 188. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Grand Forks County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GRAND FORKS SOUTHEASTERN NELSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAILL...GRIGGS AND STEELE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 825 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Logan Center to Sharon to near Glenfield. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Logan Center, Sharon and Finley around 830 PM CDT. Kempton around 840 PM CDT. Golden Lake, Northwood and Sutton around 845 PM CDT. Revere around 855 PM CDT. Hatton around 900 PM CDT.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aguilar, or 16 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Gulnare and Boncarbo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 21:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BROADWATER NORTHERN MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 955 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Three Forks, or 33 miles southeast of Boulder, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain, and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Three Forks, Trident, Willow Creek, Logan, Madison Buffalo Jump State Park and Missouri Headwaters State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 265 and 287. Highway 12 between mile markers 106 and 109. Highway 287 between mile markers 80 and 97. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hudspeth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Grande, Rio, Squaw Creek and Red Light Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Ames, Daisetta, Hardin and Devers.
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Streeter, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-04 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merriman, or 20 miles south of Martin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merriman, Highway 61 Crossing The Niobrara River, Irwin, Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road and Bayonne. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 117 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 213 and 230. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest, or 18 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton and Falcon. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lee County, FLweather.gov

Storm Surge Watch issued for Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-05 01:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Lee STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Cape Coral - Captiva - Sanibel * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Tuesday morning until early Wednesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2 to 3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Tuesday night into Wednesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding up 2 to 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTY At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 14 miles southeast of Martin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tuthill, Vetal, Harrington and Lacreek Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTY At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 14 miles southeast of Martin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tuthill, Vetal, Harrington and Lacreek Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Streeter, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR PINAL COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIOWA COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Kit Carson to 6 miles southeast of Wild Horse Point. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Haswell and Arlington. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.