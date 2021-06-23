Cancel
Mantoloking, NJ

Chunk, the missing dog returns after taking a swim

By Star News Group
Star News Group
Star News Group
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRICK — A three-year-old golden retriever spotted while swimming in Barnegat Bay early Tuesday, was safely rescued by two New Jersey State Troopers after having been missing for more than two weeks. Two troopers of the Point Pleasant Station, Trooper Koehl and Ferdinand, reacted to the report and successfully found...

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
Star News Group publishes two weekly paid newspapers — The Coast Star, published every Thursday, and The Ocean Star, published each Friday. Both papers are available by mailed subscription and are also sold on the newsstand. The single-copy price for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star is $1.00. The history of The Coast Star is one of consistency. The newspaper has been located at its current location, 13 Broad Street, Manasquan, since 1909, and has served the southern Monmouth County area since 1877. The paper currently has a weekly paid circulation of 11,530 copies. The Ocean Star, located at 421 River Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, was launched in 1998 and serves the northern Ocean County area. In 2017, coverage of Brick Township was added, giving The Ocean Star a total current circulation of 6,998. Starnewsgroup.com, launched initially in March 2007, and completely re-designed in March 2017, combined the previous web sites for each of these publications into one local news source for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star readers. The extensive news coverage found each week on the pages of these two newspapers, is now also found online in interactive e-Editions at starnewsgroup.com. Additional news updates on local happenings occur daily on starnewsgroup.com — your source for all the latest, local news in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Our latest news headlines are also available via the Apple News app on all iOS devices, and as an Alexa Flash Briefing for the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. In 2014, Star News Group purchased Night & Day Magazine, a free publication that publishes once a month in January, February and March, twice a month in May, June, July and August, and also once a month in September, October, November and December. Night & Day Magazine focuses on entertainment in Monmouth and Ocean counties including features, dining, art, nightlife, day trips, music and shopping. 20,000 copies of each issue are distributed at over 600 locations. For more information about Night & Day Magazine, please visit ndmag.com.

Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Mantoloking, NJ
Brick, NJ
Lavallette, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Lavallette marks Independence Day with Patriotic Bike Parade

LAVALLETTE — Borough residents and officials kicked off the Independence Day holiday weekend on Saturday with the decade-old tradition of the Patriotic Bike Parade along the boardwalk. The colorful march, hosted by the Lavallette Business Association, begins at President’s Avenue on the boardwalk and proceeds all the way to Trenton...
TravelPosted by
Star News Group

2021 Jersey Shore Beach Guide

After a year like no other, it’s time to cut loose and enjoy all that the Jersey Shore beaches have to offer. Whether you’re a day-tripper, weekend warrior or a seasoned local, it’s time to choose a beach in Monmouth or Ocean counties and make the most of it. Miles of sun-drenched sand and cool ocean waters await your arrival, so grab your chair and umbrella and get ready to relax and enjoy.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Fireworks cancelled tonight in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — The borough has postponed the fireworks that had been schedule for Friday, July 2, at the Manasquan beach, due to the forecasts of poor weather. Belmar has also postponed its fireworks set for Friday, citing weather concerns. Bradley Beach has postponed a fireworks display that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 3, citing public safety concerns.
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Fireworks for the 4th of July

Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks will start at dusk. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. the year following the home game. SEASIDE HEIGHTS. Location: Boardwalk. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE. Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township.
Bradley Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Fireworks in Bradley Beach postponed

BRADLEY BEACH — Fireworks originally scheduled for July 3 in Bradley Beach have been postponed. On Monday, the borough announced that its public safety team ” has just concluded a meeting with other law enforcement officials and we have made the decision that this postponement is in the best interest of our residents and seasonal visitors.”
Point Pleasant, PAPosted by
Star News Group

Elks Lodge 1698 preparing for fluke tournament

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Sign-ups are underway for the 26th annual Fluke Tournament being presented by Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 next month. Throughout the last several weeks, the Point Pleasant Elks Fluke Committee has been “full speed ahead” in planning for the July 24 tournament, one of lodge’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Gulls fly at Point Beach High School commencement

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students of the Point Pleasant Beach class of 2021 are now officially alumni after the district celebrated its commencement on Friday, June 18. With hugs and smiles, along with several graduation caps blowing around from strong winds, around 100 graduates walked the fields at Antrim Elementary School to accept their diplomas, marking a notable time in their lives.
Brick, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Arrest made in road rage death of Brick Township man

BRICK — An 18-year-old Lakewood man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township, which authorities described as the result of possible road rage incident in the Lanes Mills Road area of Lakewood on June 11. Avrohom Pam, the man charged in...
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Star News Group

After festivities, powerboat racers ready for Sunday competition

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As two days of showboating come to a close, powerboat racers entered in this year’s Point Pleasant Breach Grand Prix are ready to compete. The action begins at noon Sunday off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach, where spectators will be able to view the competition from the beachfront. The second race of the day is expected at 2 p.m. The track for both races will take competitors south to Bay Head before returning back to the start line, at the Manasquan Inlet.
Belmar, NJPosted by
Star News Group

New children club aims for post-pandemic fun

BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district. Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of...