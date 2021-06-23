Chunk, the missing dog returns after taking a swim
By Star News Group
11 days ago
BRICK — A three-year-old golden retriever spotted while swimming in Barnegat Bay early Tuesday, was safely rescued by two New Jersey State Troopers after having been missing for more than two weeks. Two troopers of the Point Pleasant Station, Trooper Koehl and Ferdinand, reacted to the report and successfully found...
LAVALLETTE — Borough residents and officials kicked off the Independence Day holiday weekend on Saturday with the decade-old tradition of the Patriotic Bike Parade along the boardwalk. The colorful march, hosted by the Lavallette Business Association, begins at President’s Avenue on the boardwalk and proceeds all the way to Trenton...
After a year like no other, it’s time to cut loose and enjoy all that the Jersey Shore beaches have to offer. Whether you’re a day-tripper, weekend warrior or a seasoned local, it’s time to choose a beach in Monmouth or Ocean counties and make the most of it. Miles of sun-drenched sand and cool ocean waters await your arrival, so grab your chair and umbrella and get ready to relax and enjoy.
MANASQUAN — The borough has postponed the fireworks that had been schedule for Friday, July 2, at the Manasquan beach, due to the forecasts of poor weather. Belmar has also postponed its fireworks set for Friday, citing weather concerns. Bradley Beach has postponed a fireworks display that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 3, citing public safety concerns.
Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks will start at dusk. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. the year following the home game. SEASIDE HEIGHTS. Location: Boardwalk. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE. Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township.
BRADLEY BEACH — Fireworks originally scheduled for July 3 in Bradley Beach have been postponed. On Monday, the borough announced that its public safety team ” has just concluded a meeting with other law enforcement officials and we have made the decision that this postponement is in the best interest of our residents and seasonal visitors.”
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Sign-ups are underway for the 26th annual Fluke Tournament being presented by Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 next month. Throughout the last several weeks, the Point Pleasant Elks Fluke Committee has been “full speed ahead” in planning for the July 24 tournament, one of lodge’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students of the Point Pleasant Beach class of 2021 are now officially alumni after the district celebrated its commencement on Friday, June 18. With hugs and smiles, along with several graduation caps blowing around from strong winds, around 100 graduates walked the fields at Antrim Elementary School to accept their diplomas, marking a notable time in their lives.
MANASQUAN — In a development sure to cheer residents in Manasquan and surrounding communities, Volunteer Engine Co. #2 has announced that it will hold its 2021 Fireman’s Fair next month. The plan was approved Monday night by the borough council. The event, which was canceled last year due to safety...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an investigation into two separate bomb threats on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk on June 3 and 4. Nkosi Jones, of Brick, was charged with two counts of False Public Alarm, a second-degree crime, and two counts...
BRICK — An 18-year-old Lakewood man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township, which authorities described as the result of possible road rage incident in the Lanes Mills Road area of Lakewood on June 11. Avrohom Pam, the man charged in...
BRICK — Brick Township High School held graduation for the class of 2021 after a year and a half of unprecedented adaptations to schooling. Families, faculty and staff met at Keller Memorial Field at 4:00 p.m to recognize the achievements of the graduating class. Principal William Kleissler took time to...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Plans for a kayak launch in Cooks Creek at Harvard Avenue were halted Tuesday night after more than 50 residents of the area turned out to raise objections during a borough council meeting. The project, brought by the borough’s Open Space Committee, dates back several years,...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As two days of showboating come to a close, powerboat racers entered in this year’s Point Pleasant Breach Grand Prix are ready to compete. The action begins at noon Sunday off the coast of Point Pleasant Beach, where spectators will be able to view the competition from the beachfront. The second race of the day is expected at 2 p.m. The track for both races will take competitors south to Bay Head before returning back to the start line, at the Manasquan Inlet.
WALL TOWNSHIP — A car partially fell into a 6 feet by 15 feet sinkhole at 1901 Highway 35 yesterday, prompting an evacuation and a response from local responders and utility companies. The cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation at this time, police said. Wall Township police responded...
BELMAR — Local parents have gathered together to create the Belmar/Lake Como Kids Activity Club, which is open to all children who want to take part, not just in the Manasquan High School sending district. Created by Belmar Elementary School Preschool Teacher Jackie Dahrouge and her husband B.J, board of...