WDT Secures Banking Charter to Provide Digital Asset Custody Services

Coinspeaker
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The role that Wyoming Deposit & Transfer will play in the custody of assets, both digital and fiat, is billed to support the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Digital asset bank, Wyoming Deposit & Transfer Corporation (WDT) has secured a banking charter to provide cryptocurrency custody and other related services. The Charter was given by the Wyoming Division of Banking and it was under the regulatory framework of a Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI). WDT is the third entity to be awarded the Banking Charter under the Wyoming State laws.

CoinSpeaker's coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

