WDT Secures Banking Charter to Provide Digital Asset Custody Services
The role that Wyoming Deposit & Transfer will play in the custody of assets, both digital and fiat, is billed to support the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Digital asset bank, Wyoming Deposit & Transfer Corporation (WDT) has secured a banking charter to provide cryptocurrency custody and other related services. The Charter was given by the Wyoming Division of Banking and it was under the regulatory framework of a Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI). WDT is the third entity to be awarded the Banking Charter under the Wyoming State laws.www.coinspeaker.com