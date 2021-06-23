The Big Fake Wedding Chattanooga

In the past three months, my husband and I have married off two nephews and a niece. Mazel tov. Only eight years ago, my husband’s youngest brother and my youngest sister got married (not to each other), only a week apart, marking the end of an era. You see, my husband is the oldest in his family and I am the second-oldest in mine. Ours was the first wedding in both families, back in 1993, kicking off two decades of weddings for his brothers and sisters and mine. 2013 marked the end of that era.