DETROIT – Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19. “It’s disappointing to receive this news and have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” said Matsuyama in a press release. “I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others. I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to a full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”