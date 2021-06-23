Cancel
2,800-Year-Old Castle Linked to Enigmatic Ancient Civilization Found in Turkey

By Isis Davis-Marks
Smithonian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists in Turkey have unearthed a 2,800-year-old castle linked to Urartu, an ancient kingdom that spanned modern-day Armenia, eastern Turkey and northwestern Iran. As Mesut Varol reports for the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), experts discovered the ruins on a mountain in the Gürpınar district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. The find—made at an altitude of 8,200 feet—was part of an excavation project funded by Van Yuzuncu Yil University.

www.smithsonianmag.com
