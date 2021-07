Day two of Amazon Prime Day is nearly done and dusted, which means there’s only a limited number of hours to bag a bargain. But don’t worry, there’s still time – and the retailer has a stellar line-up of offers on everything from gaming consoles, Nintendo Switches and tech to TVs, home appliances and even alcohol. And that’s not even the full extent of our coverage for the shopping bonanza. Our live blog has all the very latest insights into the best deals currently available, and we’re also here to keep you up to date on the top discounts on toys...