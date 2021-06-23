Cancel
Alchemy Announces Support for Layer 2 Solution Optimism

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 11 days ago
The Optimistic Virtual Machine (OVM) is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means Ethereum developers can migrate existing smart contracts without breaking them. Alchemy has announced it will support the scaling project Optimism, which will launch its mainnet in July. Transaction costs have been a major challenge for...

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
#Smart Contracts#Evm#Dapper Labs#Offchain Labs#Rollup#Usp
