The WB/CW drama One Tree Hill came to an end nearly a decade ago and, with three of its stars -- Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz -- coming together to do a podcast to reflect on their time on the hit series, it raises a question of whether or not a return to Tree Hill, North Carolina is possible. Bush may never return to NBC’s Chicago P.D. following her exit and, now, she's speaking on the chances of her joining a OTH revival.