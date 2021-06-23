Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Advocates mark 25th anniversary of N.C. charter schools law

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 11 days ago

RALEIGH — Twenty-five years ago this week, the Tar Heel State legalized the creation of public charter schools. School choice advocates came together in Raleigh on Tuesday, June 22, to celebrate the milestone and highlight the impact of charter schools on families and students during the last quarter-century.

“There is a philosophical war underway right now,” said Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, at a press conference. “It’s between bureaucrats and unions on one side who would like to force all children into one educational system controlled by those bureaucrats, and parents and children on the other side who wish to have a say in that child’s education.”

Today, more than 8% of N.C. public school students — around 126,000 in total — are enrolled in 200 charter schools located in 65 counties across the state. Demand continues to outpace supply as more than 76,000 names are on the waitlist for charters.

Even as traditional public schools in North Carolina experienced the sharpest enrollment declines in decades during the COVID-19 pandemic, charters have seen a 7% enrollment increase.

Also this month, North Carolina marked the 10-year anniversary of the action that allowed charter school growth to take off: legislation lifting the 100-school cap. That bill was passed nearly unanimously by both chambers of the General Assembly and signed into law by then-Gov. Bev Perdue.

The Department of Public Instruction also announced Tuesday that principals at charter schools will now be eligible to participate in the Principal of the Year selection process. Since 1984, Wells Fargo has financially supported the program in collaboration with DPI to recognize outstanding principals from N.C. public schools.

One early beneficiary of the state’s charter school law spoke at the press conference. Tim Taylor is a former student at Arapahoe Charter School, one of the first charters to open in the state in 1997.

Taylor described how the community came together from every walk of life and political and religious persuasion to create the school. Taylor’s story has come full circle with his son now attending Arapahoe Charter.

“How do you define freedom in one word? The answer to that is choice,” Taylor said.

Other elected officials who spoke at the press conference underscored that charter schools empower families of fewer means to access a better education for their children.

“One child in this state because of where they live and the income of their parents should not be denied that opportunity to excel in education that would be available to others,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. “Charter schools, as well as many other alternatives, are a key part to providing the opportunity for that equality.”

“We live in a society where, by and large, a public school is determined by a ZIP code,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. “But charter schools give students and families the opportunity to move past the idea that a ZIP code must determine where a child attends school.”

Moore also pointed out that many charter schools remained open during COVID-19 when traditional public school classrooms were closing.

“The charter schools really stepped up in a lot of ways,” Moore said.

This session, lawmakers have passed a bill to open new funding sources and add flexibility to charter schools.

Under current law, when a charter school dissolves, all net assets of the school go to the local school administrative unit overseeing the charter. Under House Bill 729, capital-sourced assets would be exempted from that requirement.

Another change would be to allow counties to make direct appropriations to charter schools to buy real estate, furniture, school supplies, school technology, and similar capital equipment.

The bill also requires funding parity between traditional public school students and charter school students: “It is the intent of the General Assembly to ensure that all State funds for public school students attending charter schools are provided in amounts on a basis comparable to funds provided for public school students attending other public school units.”

A fourth provision in H.B. 729 allows charters to meet the yearly requirement for instructional days through a combination of in-person and remote instruction.

Community Policy
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Choice#Charters#Public Charter Schools#Senate#The General Assembly#Wells Fargo#Dpi#Arapahoe Charter School#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have ended the $300 federal weekly supplemental benefit to the unemployed in North Carolina. Republicans in charge of the North Carolina General Assembly had previously agreed to the legislation ending the extra benefit. Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, which was a signal that Gov. Cooper would possibly veto it.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE gets curriculum, summer school update

LAURINBURG — To make sure students are getting the lessons they need after not being face-to-face in the classrooms during COVID-19, Scotland County Schools is preparing to bridge the gaps in learning. Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel spoke to the board during this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

U.S. Supreme Court backs donor privacy

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court backed donor privacy in a decision released Thursday, July 1. The closely watched ruling was based on a case from California in which the state’s then-Attorney General Kamala Harris tried to require nonprofit organizations to disclose the identities of donors by requiring them to file an unredacted “Schedule B” with their taxes, which would reveal the identities of anyone giving $5,000 or more in money or goods.
PoliticsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

State blows it on history

If the primary purpose of public education was to prepare young people for jobs, its entitlement to taxpayer support would be far weaker. I don’t say that because preparing young people for employment is unimportant. It is of great importance. Precisely because effective education and training would boost the future incomes of students, however, private money would flow into the enterprise — from parents, future employers, and (in later grades) the students themselves. They’d all get direct economic returns on their investments.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

State Medicaid system transitions to managed care

RALEIGH — After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

SCS discusses grants aimed at security

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is hoping to secure federal grants to help improve the school’s environments. Chief Accountability Officer Michael Riles spoke to the Board of Education about that possibility on Monday during its Committee of the Whole meeting. “We have completed one grant opportunity and we’re in the...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

HOPE for renters now available

LAURINBURG — Help for Scotland County residents who may be facing eviction is now available. Last fall, understanding the critical need of North Carolinians financially impacted by the pandemic, the state established the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program using flexible federal dollars provided by the CARES Act.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Are we done yet? We’ve hardly begun

After all, it has been more than a year since George Floyd gasped his last, desperate breaths under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. It has been more than a year since an unprecedented wave of multi-racial protests erupted across the world in response. It has been more than...
HealthPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in North Carolina

RALEIGH — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina’s Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican who...
PoliticsPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Southeastern North Carolina to get new area code by 2023

RALEIGH — Southeastern North Carolina is getting a new area code in response to the growth in the number of new residents, businesses and cell phones. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code, news outlets report. The new area code of 472 will cover areas including Onslow and Duplin counties.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

State announces first COVID vaccine lottery winners

RALEIGH — North Carolina on Monday announced its first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners of a $1 million cash prize and $125,000 college scholarship. Winston-Salem resident and teacher Shelly Wyramon won the $1 million prize before taxes, while 14-year-old Vania Martinez won the $125,000 scholarship. The state will pick the remaining...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Energy bill has one beneficiary (and it’s not you)

North Carolina House Republican lawmakers and Duke Energy’s representatives spent months in closed-door meetings hammering out an energy bill that somehow emerged, politically speaking, without any energy. Despite efforts to build up suspense about House Bill 951, the measure landed with a thud last week. Its proposals for more natural...
Durham, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Juul to pay $40M in teen vaping suit settlement

DURHAM (AP) — Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a landmark legal settlement announced on Monday after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping. A...