Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been ‘my everything’ amid bullying allegations

crossroadstoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen has revealed John Legend has “been everything” to her amid her bullying allegations. The 35-year-old model admitted she has been leaning on her husband – with whom she has five-year-old daughter Luna and three-year-old son Miles – after recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologized for.

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Talks Possible Oprah Interview After Bullying Scandal, Seems To Laugh Off Idea Accuser Courtney Stodden Could Be Involved

Chrissy Teigen has been publicly accused of cyberbullying a few people on social media, with a lot of her past comments appearing to joke about the deaths of others. After the situation was brought to light, the Lip Sync Battle host went on a very public apology tour and even labeled herself as a “troll." But the scandal took a few interesting turns when it came to Michael Costello's allegations against her and how Teigen decided to respond. Now, speculation has been brewing of late that a Meghan Markle-inspired Oprah Winfrey interview with Teigen is in the works to formally address the scandal.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Chrissy Teigen apologises for nasty tweets and being "a troll" amid social media return

Following a month of silence on social media, after a series of old, cruel tweets directed at Courtney Stodden (a minor at the time), Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter to share a lengthy apology. In the 1,100 word write-up, Chrissy says she has spent a 'humbling' few weeks reaching out to people privately to apologise for her behaviour, as well as discussing her issues in therapy.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

‘She’s Not That Hot’: Fox News Anchor Weighs in on Chrissy Teigen

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas declared Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” during a segment about Teigen issuing an apology for her past cyberbullying. “I’m going to play mean girl for a second,” Banderas said, addressing Outnumbered guest Josh Holmes. “She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not. If...
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Farrah Abraham, Michael Costello & Others Speak Out After Chrissy Teigen’s Apology

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for her toxic tweets targeting Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan and others, but several celebrities simply aren’t having it. Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham said that Teigen targeted her too, and compared her behavior to a “Mean Girls spin-off,” saying she never received a personal apology, despite Teigen claiming she’d reached out personally to the folks she’d offended.
Celebritiesthecut.com

Chrissy Teigen Has Addressed Her ‘Horrible Tweets’ Again

What’s going on with Chrissy Teigen? Join the Cut editors as they unpack the full situation, and more celebrity gossip, on Wednesday, June 16 at 4:45 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces. Set a reminder to join the call here. Last month, reality-TV personality Courtney Stodden gave an interview about the...
CelebritiesPopculture

Chrissy Teigen's Apology Prompts Responses From 'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham

Chrissy Teigen recently apologized for past bullying behavior, and the model's apology prompted a response from Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham. The former reality TV star was a target of Teigen's public ridicule back in 2013 and has responded to a lengthy Medium post by the cookbook author with her own editorial on the same site. "As you're asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," Abraham said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

‘Real Housewives’ alum Gretchen Rossi slams Chrissy Teigen over Michael Costello’s claims: ‘Disgusting’

Gretchen Rossi is throwing her support behind Michael Costello after the fashion designer publicly aired his grievance with Chrissy Teigen’s alleged cyberbullying and sleight of hand tactics to make his career difficult behind the scenes. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star commented under Costello’s Instagram post and called...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

John Legend Insists Michael Costello 'Fabricated' Messages From Chrissy Teigen

John Legend defended wife Chrissy Teigen this week after designer Michael Costello leveled cyberbullying allegations at her. Legend responded Friday to the accusations against his wife in a Twitter thread, stating that Costello, a “Project Runway” veteran, had “fabricated” a series of Instagram messages dating back to 2014 that had been used as the basis for his claims.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Did Michael Costello Fake His Chrissy Teigen Receipts?

John Legend is coming out swinging for Chrissy Teigen. The 42-year-old says his wife has been unfairly pilloried by Michael Costello, who says she bullied him, and shared DMs on social media that Legend says were faked. “Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated...