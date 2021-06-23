Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been ‘my everything’ amid bullying allegations

Chrissy Teigen has been publicly accused of cyberbullying a few people on social media, with a lot of her past comments appearing to joke about the deaths of others. After the situation was brought to light, the Lip Sync Battle host went on a very public apology tour and even labeled herself as a “troll." But the scandal took a few interesting turns when it came to Michael Costello's allegations against her and how Teigen decided to respond. Now, speculation has been brewing of late that a Meghan Markle-inspired Oprah Winfrey interview with Teigen is in the works to formally address the scandal.