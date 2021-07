The King is back. 581 days after last topping the podium, Marc Marquez won his 11th consecutive race at the Sachsenring, the eight-time world champion pulling off one of the most inspiring comebacks in sporting history after nearly a year out through injury. It sets TT Assen up beautifully, the iconic Cathedral of Speed making its hotly anticipated return to the calendar after last year's cancellation. Read on as we explain how to watch all the Dutch TT Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.