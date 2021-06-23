The history of coaches head-butting helmeted players

SHANE BEAMER IS not a meathead. He wants to make this point clear because, frankly, the visual evidence from Oklahoma's 2019 opener against Houston would suggest otherwise. What Beamer looked like that day, with blood clotting around a strand of tape that temporarily closed a half-inch gash just above his left eye, was more boxer than football coach. The look, he said, evoked Lattimer, the face-painted, window-smashing linebacker from the 1993 football movie "The Program." Standing on the sideline in the third quarter, QB Jalen Hurts glared at Beamer for a moment before asking, "What the hell happened to you?"