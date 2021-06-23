Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natick, MA

Margaret Paula (Regan) Lynch, 59

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NATICK – Margaret Paula (Regan) Lynch formerly of Natick and Ashland passed away on June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David M. Lynch. Devoted mother of Amy Lynch and her husband Demian Wendrow of Framingham. Loving grandmother (aka Mo) of Addison Wendrow. Sister of Michael Regan, Mary Bunnell, Robert Regan, Nancy Ferri and the late Daniel Regan. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Cook) Regan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mo will forever be in our hearts. She was lover of animals, nature and the ocean.

framinghamsource.com
Community Policy
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
Natick, MA
Obituaries
City
Ashland, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Service Dog#St Patrick#Regan Rrb Lynch#The John Everett Sons#A Funeral Service#The Service Dog Project#Boxford Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles LaRosa, 80, Engineer, Adjunct Professor

FRAMINGHAM – Charles LaRosa, of Framingham, age 80, died Wednesday June 23, 2021. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Palmino and Anita (Distaso) LaRosa. He was the loving husband to Karen (Brittain) LaRosa of Framingham. After surviving a very difficult childhood, Charles was able to move...