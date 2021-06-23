Margaret Paula (Regan) Lynch, 59

NATICK – Margaret Paula (Regan) Lynch formerly of Natick and Ashland passed away on June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late David M. Lynch. Devoted mother of Amy Lynch and her husband Demian Wendrow of Framingham. Loving grandmother (aka Mo) of Addison Wendrow. Sister of Michael Regan, Mary Bunnell, Robert Regan, Nancy Ferri and the late Daniel Regan. Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Cook) Regan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mo will forever be in our hearts. She was lover of animals, nature and the ocean.