‘Fire Monks' Ready to Defend Monastery from Big Sur Blaze

Cover picture for the articleA group of firefighting monks was ready to defend a Buddhist monastery being threatened Wednesday by a wildfire burning in the rugged central coast mountains south of Big Sur. The seven monks have been clearing brush from around the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center and running a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” which helps keep a layer of moisture around the buildings, said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

