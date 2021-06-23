Maryland Offers 2023 Four-Star Small Forward Justin Edwards

Late last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mark Turgeon and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Justin Edwards. Edwards comes out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the state by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-7 and 160 pounds and as a rising player on the circuit. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from DePaul, Miami (FL), Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Rutgers among others.