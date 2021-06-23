Cancel
Giovani Santillan added to Vasyl Lomachenko bill on June 26 in Las Vegas

By RINGSIDE
worldboxingnews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a close call in his last fight, Giovani Santillan is set to add to his name to the ranks of the top welterweight contenders. Santillan will return from a yearlong layoff to fight seasoned pro Cecil McCalla in a crossroads battle scheduled for eight or 10 rounds this Saturday, June 26 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

