A strange shop in Scotland that served as the country's veritable headquarters for the Flat Earth movement has mysteriously closed its doors. The odd facility, for lack of a better term, was located along a commercial street in the city of Inverness and opened to considerable fanfare back in February of 2018. At the time, it was described as a proverbial pop-up shop meant to serve as a temporary enticement for people to learn more about the controversial conspiracy theory. However, according to a local media report, the site wound up sticking around for the next three years, despite seemingly not being an actual business, and became something of a neighborhood fixture until earlier this month.