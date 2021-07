THE NEW ADDITION to Ilford's own pride of Lions insists that Anthony Yarde has more than got what it takes to become a light heavyweight world champion. James Cook MBE, the former British and European super middleweight champion, has recently been drafted into the camp to work with Yarde and his trainer Tunde Ajayi, to provide wise counsel and be an experienced eye on the team who work out of the Box Up Crime gym in the heart of Ilford.