This Chinese Action Movie Sure Looks Like A Pretty Famous Video Game

It is safe to say that Hollywood and video game publishers have never shied away from producing video games into live-action mediums. As a matter of fact, one of the first gaming publishers to pursue this idea was Nintendo. Back in 1993, Nintendo produced the film Super Mario Bros., which is based on the video game franchise of the same name. Back then, fans of the franchise were excited to support this live-action video game adaptation. However, upon release, the film became a critical and financial failure. But this trend does not stop there, because many more films will become adapted from video games.