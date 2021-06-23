Cancel
Video Games

This Chinese Action Movie Sure Looks Like A Pretty Famous Video Game

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 11 days ago

An upcoming Chinese sci-fi action movie might be about to run into a little bit of trouble with Microsoft's lawyer over an incredibly familiar looking main character. As spotted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, 天马行空 (Unstoppable) is brand-new sci-fi adventure coming soon to a cinema nowhere near you. Unfortunately, the movie's newly-released poster features a character that looks an awful lot like Halo's Master Chief, something Microsoft probably won't be best pleased about.

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

