This Chinese Action Movie Sure Looks Like A Pretty Famous Video Game
An upcoming Chinese sci-fi action movie might be about to run into a little bit of trouble with Microsoft's lawyer over an incredibly familiar looking main character. As spotted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, 天马行空 (Unstoppable) is brand-new sci-fi adventure coming soon to a cinema nowhere near you. Unfortunately, the movie's newly-released poster features a character that looks an awful lot like Halo's Master Chief, something Microsoft probably won't be best pleased about.www.gamingbible.co.uk