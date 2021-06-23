Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What Does Scotts Miracle Gro's Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Over the past three months, shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) moved lower by 19.02%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Scotts Miracle Gro has.

Scotts Miracle Gro's Debt

Based on Scotts Miracle Gro's balance sheet as of May 12, 2021, long-term debt is at $2.32 billion and current debt is at $212.80 million, amounting to $2.54 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $14.40 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.52 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Scotts Miracle Gro's $4.93 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.51. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ey7ps_0acsPUtq00
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Stocks#Debt Ratio#Smg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Progressive's Ex-Dividend Date

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 7, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Progressive’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Progressive, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at July 6, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.38% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Gap's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 11, 2021, Gap (NYSE:GPS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Gap is set for July 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 1.35% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Smith & Wesson Brands's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $31.31. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Slumped in June

Shares in lawn and garden products marketer Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) fell by 11.7% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That decline may seem surprising since management upgraded full-year 2021 sales and earnings guidance at the start of the month. Still, the market may have had its reasons for pessimism.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Overseas Shipholding's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) increased by 24.65%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Overseas Shipholding Gr has. Overseas Shipholding Gr's Debt. Based on Overseas Shipholding Gr's balance sheet as of May 7, 2021,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

PNM Resources: Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) moved lower by 0.95%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt PNM Resources has. PNM Resources's Debt. According to the PNM Resources's most recent balance sheet as reported on April 30, 2021, total...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Sempra Energy’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Sempra Energy has an ex-dividend date set for for July 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $1.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.07% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With DiDi Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is trading lower Friday morning after China announced it will be performing a cybersecurity review of the China-based ride-hailing service company. According to an announcement on the Cyberspace Administration of China's website, new user registration will be halted for the duration of the cybersecurity review.
StocksBenzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value for NexPoint Residential

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Walt Disney's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) decreased by 6.72%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Walt Disney has. According to the Walt Disney's most recent financial statement as reported on May 13, 2021, total debt is at $56.15 billion, with $50.90 billion in long-term debt and $5.24 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $15.89 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $40.26 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

How Does Container Store Group's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) moved lower by 20.21%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Container Store Group has. Container Store Group's Debt. According to the Container Store Group's most recent financial statement as reported on...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

How Does Keurig Dr Pepper's Debt Look?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) moved higher by 1.11% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Keurig Dr Pepper has. Keurig Dr Pepper's Debt. Based on Keurig Dr Pepper's financial statement as of April 29,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into IBM's Debt

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) increased by 10.41% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt IBM has. According to the IBM's most recent financial statement as reported on April 27, 2021, total debt is at $56.40 billion, with $51.21 billion in long-term debt and $5.20 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $10.53 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $45.87 billion.
Economybenefitspro.com

What does the future of corporate fitness look like?

We all know the future of the workplace is changing. More employees want to work remotely full-time. Many others want a hybrid work schedule. But the bottom line is fairly simple: Employees want more flexibility!. According to a 2020 FlexJobs survey, 81% of employees claim they would be “more loyal...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into H.B. Fuller's Debt

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) moved higher by 2.92% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt H.B. Fuller has. Based on H.B. Fuller's balance sheet as of March 25, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.74 billion and current debt is at $16.32 million, amounting to $1.76 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $81.19 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.68 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

How Does IHS Markit's Debt Look?

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) increased by 13.99% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt IHS Markit has. According to the IHS Markit's most recent balance sheet as reported on June 23, 2021, total debt is at $4.98 billion, with $4.64 billion in long-term debt and $333.10 million in current debt. Adjusting for $217.40 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $4.76 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 456.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.