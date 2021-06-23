Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, AR

Crawford County Emergency Management director stays disaster readiness prepared

Southwest Times Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Thomas is taking advantage of recent time spent in the classroom to improve Crawford County’s disaster readiness procedures. Last year Thomas, the county’s Emergency Management director, and his peers from across the state were given the opportunity to complete five classes in one year, a process that would normally take five years. The classes offered ideas Thomas plans on implementing as a benefit to the county’s residents during an emergency.

www.swtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Crawford County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Jacksonville, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#Adem#Emi#Hseep#Union Pacific#Arkansas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...