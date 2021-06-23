Time to patch increases significantly during pandemic

Over the past 12 months, I’ve regularly talked about sassy SASE in this blog. But I’m not the only one. A recent Netevents interactive debate had several vendors debating SASE as part of a general discussion about the changes in IT infrastructure being brought on by the partial, or whole, move to the cloud. Understandably, therefore, key to the thought process of IT operations in this move is the security element, hence the SASE observations. The principle of the debate was based around the belief that threat mitigation has to evolve to meet the needs of world where everything – users, devices and infrastructure itself – is highly distributed. The cloud, the Internet of things (IoT) and edge computing are inevitable consequences of the world’s insatiable appetite for compute power, storage, databases and other services at the point of need, which of course is where the SASE movement, coined by Gartner, sprang from.