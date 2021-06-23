Cancel
Public Health

Time to patch increases significantly during pandemic

Cover picture for the articleThat the Covid-19 pandemic has left organisations struggling to secure and manage remote devices is beyond doubt, but a new report from Automox, a Colorado-based supplier of endpoint management automation services, had given fresh insight into how keeping tabs on the device estate has become more complex and time-consuming because of the new normal of hybrid working.

