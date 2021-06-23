Cancel
Sure Signs You're Getting Dementia, According to Science

By Michael Martin
Several studies have found that happiness comes with age—older people report greater emotional well-being and more personal satisfaction and security. At the same time, aging comes with its share of worries, particularly health issues. For many, chief among those age-related concerns is dementia, a progressive cognitive decline that's becoming more common as more of us live longer. It's important to recognize the signs of dementia and seek treatment early, to slow its progression or correct cognition issues if possible. Read on for 7 things you need to know to keep yourself sound of mind—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

