Tank now simultaneously holds versions of the WBA 130, 135 and 140 pound belts. WBA super featherweight and lightweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) dethroned previously undefeated WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) by eleventh round TKO on Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Close disciplined fight until round eight when Davis broke it open by dropping Barrios twice, first with a right hook, then with a straight left. Barrios recovered well in round nine. A body shot put Barrios down again in round eleven and the bout was stopped soon after. Time was 2:13.