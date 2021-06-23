Cancel
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans booze to curb COVID, second Ugandan tests positive

By Sakura Murakami, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Chang-Ran Kim
Metro International
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers concede a “sense of celebration” will be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus. Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for...

www.metro.us
