Online tool helps homeowners assess, share their homes’ energy efficiency virtues

As residents across the state welcome the first official week of summer, Georgia Power encourages customers to take action to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company provides information and energy efficiency programs that help give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day. Georgia Power is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills by offering a variety of programs and services that can make their homes more energy efficient. Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started. The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the indoor air quality and comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy savings improvements. The Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their single-family home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HEEAP. Customers can replace their incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs to use 90% less energy. Each bulb can save an average of $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime. By recycling a secondary refrigerator or freezer, customers can save an average of $125 in energy costs per year. By recycling an old refrigerator through Georgia Power’s program, customers can earn $35 and have their old refrigerator picked up for free. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Refrigerator to learn more. In addition, Georgia Power offers efficiency tips and tools that can help all customers save money and energy throughout the year. Hundreds of easy energy tips, whether you own a home or rent, are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyEfficiency. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.