As the labor market recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, claims for unemployment insurance (UI) have been surprisingly slow to return to conventional levels. As recently as 2021Q1, initial claims for regular UI benefits averaged nearly 800,000 per week (see Figure 1)—more than twice as many as were observed at a comparable point during the recovery from the Great Recession.1 Although initial claims fell substantially this spring, the latest readings are still almost double those observed in the lead-up to the pandemic.2 Throughout the recovery, the UI numbers have been consistently hard to square with the degree of improvement evident in other labor market indicators, such as the unemployment rate, job postings, and layoffs.