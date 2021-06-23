Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging appoints Mary Hayden as new executive director

MONTPELIER, Vt. (June 22, 2021) – The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A) announced today that Mary Hayden of Barre, Vermont has been appointed as the new Executive Director. An experienced public sector and non-profit leader, Mary has served as the Development and Communications Director of Central Vermont Council on Aging, one of five area agencies on aging, for the past five years. Prior to that, Mary served ten years as a manager in the Vermont Judiciary overseeing family court advocacy programs for children and families. Her professional experience as an attorney and her passion for advocacy will be a great match for this role. Mary succeeds outgoing Executive Director, Janet Hunt, who resigned from V4A in April 2021. Mary will assume her new responsibilities on July 19, 2021.