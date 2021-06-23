Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

walls102.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit the heavily populated area. A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado says it was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge. Meteorologist Jake Petr says the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado. Two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties. In southeast Michigan, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Lenawee County.

www.walls102.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Woodridge, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Darien, IL
State
Indiana State
City
Burr Ridge, IL
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Suburban Chicago#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...